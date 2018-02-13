Brad Stevens Has Let Gordon Hayward And Al Horford Run Practices For The Celtics

#Boston Celtics
02.13.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns in a blowout win on Monday night where the players basically ran the show for the Dubs at home. Head coach Steve Kerr took a backseat to the players and let them run practice before the game, as well as handle in-game timeouts to draw up plays and decide how they’ll run the offense and defense.

Kerr said afterward that it was an attempt to get the players more engaged and to give them a break from his coaching; an effort to switch things up during the final dragging portion of February before the All-Star break he said his team desperately needs. But it was not without controversy, as some thought it was disrespectful to the Suns that he would experiment like that in a real game.

Suns forward Jared Dudley admitted it was disrespectful but the Suns need to be better to be worthy of respect, while Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens totally understands why Kerr would try that move out. He spoke to the media on Tuesday and said he understood where Kerr is coming from and admitted he’s had players lead practices for him in the past.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSAl HorfordBOSTON CELTICSBrad StevensGordon Hayward

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP