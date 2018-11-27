Getty Image

Not everything has been great this season for the Washington Wizards but, on Monday evening, the team overcame a 54-point night from James Harden on the way to an impressive win over the Houston Rockets. After the contest came to a close, star shooting guard Bradley Beal was prompted about a rumor that was percolating earlier in the day concerning a potential desire to be traded away from the nation’s capital.

In short, Beal didn’t take kindly to the notion that he was angling for a way out of Washington.