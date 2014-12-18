Brandblack To Drop Limited Number Of J.Crossover II “Seattle” Colorways

On Saturday Dec. 20 at BAIT Seattle, boutique Brandblack is dropping a limited number of Jamal Crawford signature kicks. The special J.Crossover II launching in the spring and summer of 2015 is geting a special Seattle-infused makeover in a limited edition colorway for fans in Crawford’s hometown.

The unique J.Crossover II “Seattle” colorway celebrates Crawford’s bond with his home city of Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks, his hometown team, serves as inspiration for the color scheme. A navy blue knit forefoot transitions into a grey molded support brace around the back end, done in reflective 3M for added visibility and the team’s electric green is used on the semi-translucent rubber outsole. Finally, Brandblack’s signature blue color sets off the bottom and inner lining of the shoe.

The new J. Crossover II is engineered to support Jamal’s one-of-a-kind, lightning-fast game. A breathable and flexible knit-based upper, and Jetlon midsole for lightweight cushioning and an internal bootie construction for a snug fit, allows for all the explosive mis-direction in Crawford’s playground-heavy game. A water repellent spray applied is also applied to the knit upper, in keeping with the predominant weather conditions in the Northwest region.

BAIT Seattle will also have an extremely limited run of the “Futurelegends” colorway in-store alongside the exclusive launch of the “Seattle.” The “Futurelegends” edition features a boot-inspired tan leather support brace along with charcoal knit. Both the “Seattle” and “Futurelegends” colorways will retail for $140 USD each.

Crawford himself will be wearing a new Brandblack J.Crossover II PE when his Clippers take on the Warriors on the special day:

BAIT Seattle is located at 915 E. Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122.

What do you think of the Seattle colorway?

