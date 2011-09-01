Brandon Jennings’ Signature Shoe: Under Armour Micro G Bloodline

Other than Kevin Durant, I don’t think there’s any NBA player that played more ball than Brandon Jennings this summer. And for those of you that have been wondering what he been playing in, we can finally show you the first official image of his second signature shoe. Introducing the Under Armour Micro G Bloodline, a shoe inspired by Brandon’s path from where he was born and raised, to where he is today. Check it out:

The shoes pictures is the Black/Black/Red colorway that will be the first to drop. The Bloodline features exclusive Micro G foam cushioning that is light, bouncy and super-responsive, along with a midfoot strap for lockdown and support. As you can see, there is also a full-length one-piece clear rubber outsole with a multi-directional pattern for lateral and linear movement.

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, this colorway of the Bloodline will drop on November 4th for a suggested retail price of $110.

What do you think?

