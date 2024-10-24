The New York Liberty got to celebrate their first WNBA championship on Thursday with a parade through the streets of New York City, and as is always the case at a championship parade, the beverages were flowing. However, Breanna Stewart realized she wasn’t fully prepared for the parade with everything she needed, so she put the call out on Twitter for a bottle of red wine, hoping a fan could pass her some vino as her float passes by.

About an hour after Stewie put out the call, a Liberty fan delivered to the delight of the former MVP, as she got handed a bottle in a brown paper bag from a fan on the street and gave him a big dap to thank him.

Looks like Stewie got that bottle she requested 😂pic.twitter.com/9gt5M5Yy6O https://t.co/XLzyvWeAV5 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 24, 2024

Stewie put that wine to good use as the parade continued, pouring up a glass — how she had a wine glass and not wine, who knows — lighting up a cigar, and snapping an extremely cold pic on her float.

There’s a strong chance Stewie just wanted the wine to create this pic for the “aged like fine wine” prompt, so salute to that fan who made a quick pit stop on the way to the parade to make that happen.