Game 3 between the Mavericks and Celtics saw Dallas run out to a big early lead, but give it all back almost as quickly, before turning into a very entertaining first half dogfight. The first half was the first time all series both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were playing well offensively at the same time and Dallas suddenly had some life.

However, the third quarter brought all of that to a halt as the Celtics went on an incredible run to take a 15-point lead to the fourth quarter, where they’d go up by as many as 21, and the worst habits of the Mavs started to creep back in. Doncic, in particular, was dreadful on defense and became heavily engaged with the officials, seemingly to the detriment of his game and the Mavericks. That reached its zenith in the fourth quarter when, after clawing back to within three, Doncic picked up his fifth and sixth fouls in quick succession defending Jaylen Brown, fouling out with just over four minutes to play.

Without him, the Mavs couldn’t complete the comeback and fell behind 0-3, a deficit no team’s ever recovered from in the NBA Playoffs. After the game, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joined Scott Van Pelt for SportsCenter and didn’t hold back on Doncic, calling out his terrible defensive effort and constant complaining about the refs in an instant classic sports media rant.

On it’s own, it was good, but it deserved the diss track treatment, so behold, Brian Windhorst x Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams”.

Windy x Meet The Grahams are what the NBA interwebs are all about pic.twitter.com/WO8H7tU3wb — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) June 13, 2024

If you’d prefer, there’s also a “Not Like Us” version.

Windy typically saves this kind of heat for the Hoop Collective pod, but this time he blessed us with an incredible rant on television, and Kendrick’s diss track instrumentals from Alchemist and Mustard offer a timely soundtrack for them.