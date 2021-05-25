The Bucks Throttled The Heat To Take A 2-0 Series Lead

With the help of a late jumper from Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks secured a memorable Game 1 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Just two days later, the same two teams squared off at Fiserv Forum but, while the win-loss result was identical, the game flow was anything but similar. In fact, Milwaukee threw the first punch, then the second and third and… well, the Heat never punched back and the Bucks emerged with a thoroughly dominant 132-98 win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Mike Budenholzer’s team was brilliant from the opening tip, zooming to a 19-4 run in the first five minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo set the tone with nine points, five rebounds and two assists in that span, and the Bucks caught fire with scalding-hot shooting.

The Greek Freak to The Big Ragu. pic.twitter.com/nuzHKMpjnO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2021

The Bucks pushed their lead to 29-10 with the help of reserve guard Bryn Forbes, who made his presence felt with authority. The former Spurs guard made his first five shots, including four three-pointers, in his first six minutes of action, and Forbes’ 14-point barrage helped to break the game open for good.

Bryn Forbes hits back-to-back threes to put the Bucks up 19 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U965N6rqmk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021

Milwaukee led by as many as 28 points in the opening period before settling in with a 46-20 lead after 12 minutes of play. The Bucks shot a mind-blowing 72 percent from the floor in the quarter, converting 10 three-pointers and generating 17 assists. All told, the ten three-point connects were the most in any quarter this season for Milwaukee, and the team’s 26-point lead tied for the largest first quarter margin in NBA playoff history.

THE BUCKS ARE ON FIRE. Bucks lead Heat, 46-20 after the 1Q pic.twitter.com/vQqNhPM4Om — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021

While the damage was largely done, the Bucks didn’t cool off and that especially went for Forbes. He scored 19 points in his first eight minutes, helping to extend the margin early in the second quarter.