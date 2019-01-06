The Bucks Used Kawhi Leonard’s Laugh To Celebrate A Raptors Turnover

Kawhi Leonard isn’t exactly known for being an open book. The Toronto Raptors star is a pretty quiet guy who shies away from the spotlight, and even on the court, he’s never been someone who shows a ton of emotion. That’s why when Leonard laughed at his introductory press conference with the Raptors, everyone was kind of taken back.

Was it a weird laugh? Yeah, kind of, but the fact that Kawhi Leonard can laugh at anything was stunning. Plus since this is the NBA, you just knew that wasn’t going to be the last time we were going to hear the thing between now and the end of his career.

My favorite version of it is the “Roundball Rock” remix from the day the season started, but my second favorite came via the Milwaukee Bucks, which played host to the Raptors in a battle of Eastern Conference juggernauts on Saturday night. At one point, Toronto committed a turnover, so the sound person at Fiserv Forum hit play on a wonderful bit of trash talk.