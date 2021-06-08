Despite the (very) early loss of James Harden to a hamstring injury, the Brooklyn Nets picked up a comfortable Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening. Harden was ruled out for Game 2 but, even without a top-tier player, the Nets had absolutely no trouble taking a 2-0 lead in the series on Monday night. In fact, Brooklyn wasn’t challenged in the slightest, taking a big lead almost immediately and putting on a show with a 125-86 win.

The Nets drew first blood, taking a lead in the early going as the Bucks scuffled offensively to the tune of 7-20 shooting, including 1-of-9 from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Brooklyn used a 10-2 run to take a double-digit lead late in the quarter and, while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 15 quick points to lead the way, they weren’t alone, with Blake Griffin getting into the action with a throwback dunk.

The Nets led by a 17-point margin at the end of the opening period, taking control of the proceedings. Brooklyn shot 61 percent from the floor, including 4-of-7 from three, and Durant put the punctuation mark on a dominant quarter with a triple on the final possession.

KD swishes a 3 to end the 1Q Nets are rolling pic.twitter.com/Bz7zJT2xci — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2021

Even with Durant and Irving on the bench to begin the second quarter, the Nets carried over their success to the tune of a 12-2 run dating back to the first period. That gave Brooklyn a 22-point lead after 14 minutes of action, and that eventually grew to as many as 27 points in the first half. Adding insult to injury, Griffin delivered another dunk from the way-back machine.

The Nets led by 24 points at the break, using 21 points from Durant and a 58 percent shooting clip to send quite a message. In contrast, the Bucks shot 43 percent with nine turnovers and, even with a strong half from Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee’s attack didn’t leave a mark on the potentially vulnerable Brooklyn defense.