Getty Image

Jim Boylen has been the coach of the Chicago Bulls for less than a week, and it’s very clear that he’s trying to put his imprint on the team immediately.

The problem is, Boylen appears to be headed back to a Thibsian approach to coaching, driving players hard, being an intense disciplinarian when players make mistakes, and working them aggressively in practices. That’s a departure from the way things have been under Fred Hoiberg, and there has unsurprisingly been some friction between he and the players as a result.

On Saturday night, the Bulls suffered their worst loss in franchise history to the Celtics, losing at home by a 133-77 final score. After the game, players appeared less than pleased with some of Boylen’s decision making, most notably how he subbed out the entire starting five for a full bench unit and then, later, benched the starters for the majority of the second half. Boylen got defensive about his approach, citing Gregg Popovich as an example of a coach that’s used full line change type rotations before.