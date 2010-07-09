Bulls on Tyrus Thomas: “First dates can fool you sometimes”

The Charlotte Bobcats and Tyrus Thomas are the first to blink after the haze of “The Decision” has blown over. Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted today that Thomas has agreed to stay in Charlotte with a five-year $40 million contract.
The Charlotte Observer recently highlighted the great relationship between the team’s head coach and the enigmatic power forward by saying, “The coaching bond between Larry Brown and Thomas is real.” While that may have influenced this decision, the Star-Ledger said:
We talked to someone in the Bulls organization and asked how this could have happened, and he replied, “First dates can fool you sometimes. But he’s still one of those guys who you’re glad when he leaves.”
Teams like New Jersey and Phoenix showed interest in the former LSU standout over the past week and many around the league believed Charlotte would allow Thomas to walk if they were faced with matching a front-loaded offer (Thomas was a restricted free agent).
The Star-Ledger is saying the first year of this contract will amount to around $12 million. Not many thought Charlotte would put themselves in danger of falling into luxury tax land with a contract like this. This is a decent amount of cash to pay for a backup power forward.
What do you think? Would you sign Thomas?
Nope. Mistake. But that seems to happen a lot these days.
Double digit mils should translate to a good starting PF, not someone who is still considered unproven. Drew Gooden should get this before TT does.
i WOULD sign tyrus but no way near that much. he’s still got some defensive potential and can be a GREAT role player. id prolly try to get him at 6-7 a year.
to be honest.. he’d prolly be best in a uptempo fastbreak team with a defensive role. im thinkin kenyon martin when i look at him.. hes got the potential to be jsut as effective.. but k-marts got more heart.
if anything the suns should of taken a shot on him. he’s a clone of d-favors without the strength of character. athletic monster, long arms, loves to dunk- could of been steve nash’s new bestie.
i think Larry Brown will make this guy a player
oh crap… i couldve sworn u reported a 4 year deal.. which makes it pretty much 10 a year.. but in reality it was 5 year deal.. which makes it more reasonable at 8 a year.. still 1 mil a year too much imo.
my bad tho. reading was never one of my strong suits.
Larry Brown will teach him and mold him
into a future allstar
Shades of Jared Jeffries.
@jace It’s reported to be a front-loaded deal…next season, his salary is supposed to be around $12 mill
Tyrus Thomas is quite possibly the greatest player of all time from the neck down. Counting on a coach like LB to develop TT into a star is like asking a great chef to make a cake from just flour and water. Bobcat fans, enjoy your paste!
Terrible decision. Not a great contract decision at all.