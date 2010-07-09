Bulls on Tyrus Thomas: “First dates can fool you sometimes”

The Charlotte Bobcats and Tyrus Thomas are the first to blink after the haze of “The Decision” has blown over. Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted today that Thomas has agreed to stay in Charlotte with a five-year $40 million contract.

The Charlotte Observer recently highlighted the great relationship between the team’s head coach and the enigmatic power forward by saying, “The coaching bond between Larry Brown and Thomas is real.” While that may have influenced this decision, the Star-Ledger said:

We talked to someone in the Bulls organization and asked how this could have happened, and he replied, “First dates can fool you sometimes. But he’s still one of those guys who you’re glad when he leaves.”

Teams like New Jersey and Phoenix showed interest in the former LSU standout over the past week and many around the league believed Charlotte would allow Thomas to walk if they were faced with matching a front-loaded offer (Thomas was a restricted free agent).

The Star-Ledger is saying the first year of this contract will amount to around $12 million. Not many thought Charlotte would put themselves in danger of falling into luxury tax land with a contract like this. This is a decent amount of cash to pay for a backup power forward.

What do you think? Would you sign Thomas?

