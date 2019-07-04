Getty Image

As the rest of these United States celebrate Independence Day, the NBA world sits and waits for one of the most significant NBA free agents in recent memory to decide where he’ll play next year. Kawhi Leonard has apparently already had his meetings, but is taking his time to make a decision.

Canada already had a tense day of celebration of its own, as the nation where the NBA champion Toronto Raptors plays has already endured a holiday of uncertainty about where Leonard will play next fall. But two other teams with good chances of landing Leonard, the Clippers and Lakers, had their own special regional angst on July 4 when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Souther California.

Even some TV shows had their live broadcasts interrupted by the quake.