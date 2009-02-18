Can LeBron become the best player of all-time?

02.18.09 9 years ago 111 Comments
LeBronLeBron James on Dime #47

“I want to become the best player of all-time. I want to be the best player on the court every time I go out on the court. I see my potential, and I’m nowhere near as high as I can be.”

LeBron James said it in his Dime #47 cover story. Do you think it’s possible that he could someday become the best basketball player of all-time? Why or why not? Tell us in the comments section and we’ll print some of the best answers in an upcoming issue.

**Dime reserves the right to edit submissions for length and clarity.**

