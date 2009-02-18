Can LeBron become the best player of all-time?

“I want to become the best player of all-time. I want to be the best player on the court every time I go out on the court. I see my potential, and I’m nowhere near as high as I can be.”
LeBron James said it in his Dime #47 cover story. Do you think it’s possible that he could someday become the best basketball player of all-time? Why or why not? Tell us in the comments section and we’ll print some of the best answers in an upcoming issue.
it definitely can happen bc the guy is killing it at at 24 and is only getting better- but if i were a betting man, id say that hes not going to be the best ever bc
1. the rule changes that favor wing players
2. his dependence on his athleticism to dominate
so much of his game is predicated on the fact that hes athletically superior to everyone he plays against. as he gets older and hes no longer able to do this, his effeciveness is going to diminish. if he can adapt his game to his age and continue dominating, then he can be the goat-
if not, then you know what happens (see: francis, steve)
im not saying his drop off is going to be as dramatice and stevie franchise’s but the precedent is there.
win 10 rings, drop triple doubles for over half your career and have a J then we’ll talk homeboy!
What a question…
Of COURSE he could. This is the single reason why he’s so huge right now. He hasn’t even really accomplished that much, but he gets the hype and placed on the pedestal because of his POTENTIAL above any other reason. He has the potential to flip the game of basketball to some next-level ish. Every time he does something crazy nice, everyone immediately says something like “This dude is gonna be SO NUTS in the next few years!!”
@hahns
#1: That isn’t anything that should be used as a knock on him since he can do nothing about the past or the present rules.
#2: Wasn’t that also true of MJ, the current GOAT? In his younger days he used his athleticism to get to the rack far more often than later in his career.
With LeBron’s (rumored) work ethic, the guy could easily develop a more grounded game. His jumper has improved each season and is already leaps ahead of when he first came in the league.The guy really doesn’t have much of a ceiling as far as potential is concerned. The only knocks on his game in his career thus far has been shooting and defense, both of which have improved exponentially since his rookie year. At 24, he has quite a few years left to develop a consistent outside game to complement his unmatched athleticism. If/When that happens, LeBron may very well be the best player of all time.
No… His shirt says witness, what are we witnessing another missed j or another missed clutch free b
First he needs to fix his broke jumper, he needs to be able to hit clutch free throws, he needs about 6 or 7 rings about 6 or 7 finals MVP trophies, make the all NBA Defensive team about 12 times, the ALL NBA about 8 more times, get like 3-4 MVP awards and he needs to stop talking about how big his name is. Stop believing all the hype. His
I still think MJ will amongst most fans be the GOAT forever… I mean isn’t he the whole reason we watch anyways
he has the greatest potential of being the GOAT. He has the size of a power forward with the speed and court awareness of a point guard, the ability to get to the rack of a shooting guard and the intangibles of a small forward. Lebron is the most complete player who is the closest thing to the big O since the big O.
He has improved every single year on his jumpshot, his unselfish attitude, his defense (especially weakside), and the ability to perform in the clutch. The only criticism I have for him is his love of the game, his passion to succeed, and his competitiveness. I’ve seen glimpses and I’ve seen some of his facial expressions during games but I’ve yet to see that look. Everyone knows what I’m talking about. It’s that assassin look that MJ, Larry, Kobe, etc etc has when they know it’s time to carry the team on their backs.
ps. how is it that the d league h-o-r-s-e trophy better than the nba league trophy? if i was durant i’d be pissssssssssed
No. Why? Cause he’ll never bring the swag that that MJ gave to the Bulls. LBJ will never win 3 rings in a row, take 2 years off, and win another 3 in a row. LBJ will never score 40+ @ 40. I may be bias, but the closest thing to MJ is KB. Yes, Lebron is young, but he’ll never be like Mike. The closest he’ll ever get is the # on his jersey [which I hope Stern retires]. Statistically, yes.. he’ll be better than MJ. But that will not make him the best player to ever step foot on a basketball court. Don’t get me wrong, he’s amazing. The numbers he is putting up is phenomenal. But he’ll never be like Mike.
He could one day but Lebron have alot more to conquer before he can be considered the greatest. I think Lebron will have to atleast equal Jordan in titles to even be considered on the same level as MJ. I think MJ rose the bar a little bit more during his Wizard years. Like the post dimemag had on yesterday, MJ had a 40+ game at age 43.
Lebron have the talent and athleticism to be the best. But do he have the mental toughness and hunger to improve ever aspect of his game as the greats do.
Potentially yes, but as stated above he needs to continue working on his skills and fundamentals for when he’s no longer the best athlete.At his size, he could very easily develop a better post up game, for one. The jumper also needs work,it’s much improved but he’s still slightly off balance and not fully squared when he shoots it. Look at Kobe’s shot, the definition of textbook form. What kept Jordan great past his peak years was his ability to adapt his game as he aged.
Can he? Sure, he has the potential.
Will he? Some things will have to change. He’ll need a better skill set for when he’s not always the fastest or strongest. He’ll need some rings. Look at Bill Russel, how many people can tell you his stats, and how many people can tell you how many titles he won? People remember champtionships. The only legend in the discussion who isn’t known for multiple titles is Wilt, and he dominated the stats game in ways that make Jordan’s numbers look small, but Mike has the title legacy.
Better shot mechanics, better teammates to help get titles, and a long career. Those would be good starts.
To even be considered the greatest of all time your accomplishments have to at least match up with or surpass jordans Which include..
1. Defensive Player of the Year (I never see LeBron winning this unless it’s some bootleg award like giving Dwight 50 on his first two dunks)
2. 6 Championships and 6 Final MVPS
3. Dominate Night in and Night out/Bring Intensity to every game (How many off nights did jordan have?? and If he did have an off night he dominated on the defensive end)
4. Win 2 Dunk Competitions (I know he’s entering in 2010… but come on he doesn’t have what it takes to win this competition.. unless you have the same judges from phoenix.. than you never know)
5. Win 5 Regular Season MVPS
6. Lead the NBA in scoring 7 straight years
7. Make multiple All nba First Teams(10) and All NBA defensive First Teams (9)
8. Win two gold Medals (LeBron will for sure have more than 2 by the time his career is done)
9. Never Lose in the Championship Round (too late he already lost tot he spurs and will probablyl have to win more than jordan’s 6 to be considered the GOAT)
10. Win an NCAA championship (That definitely ain’t happening but I guess this is the only one that can be excused)
MJ is the greatest of all time!
11. Be considered the Greatest by the greatest player in the game
“There’s Michael Jordan and then there is the rest of us.”
â€”Magic Johnson
*greatest players in the game
why are u sayin the closest thing to jordan is bryant we are not talkin about that.
has kobe lead the lakers to 6 titles ?? no so i think hes far away from mj the style of play are similar but the effectiveness arent even close.
wilt is the goat
people here are talking out their ass like 6 titles is the magic number who the fuck inveted that
lebron can keep up his same numbers for the rest of his career without improving any of them win around 3 titles and he is in the discussion.
one thing is he doesnt have to improve to win maybe the competition dies down a bit and he can win multiple titles isnt that what the bulls did?? when detroit and boston got old the bulls didnt improve that much but the competition died a bit also.
Simply put, no. He may go down as the best athlete to play in the NBA. But not the best player of all time. I dont see the killer instinct with leBron that you had with MJ. I dont believe LeBron will ever be on a team good enough to put him in the conversation for greatest ever. He will have very gaudy individual numbers, but not the rings.
wanna bring up all the jordan accomplishment and the 6 rings please then why isnt russell the best?
He has the potential to be and if he continues at the rate he is going he will be. He is already unstoppable going to the basket and now this year he is playing smarter, shooting the ball better, and continuing to keep his teamates involved with his incredible court vision. He has everything Jordan had except for the J, and people forget that Jordans J wasnt the greatest, it was good but not greatest. When, not if, but when he develops a more consistent jumper he will without a doubt be the greatest player of all time. He is Michael, Magic, and Bird all rolled into one and he is the chosen one.
he got a lot better in most aspects of the game.
BUT, his jumper hasn’t gotten significantly better for 2 years now. he has no postgame. and I’m sorry, but he isn’t as unselfish as he was when he came into the league.
he always says its about winning, but he seems to be more interested in fame.
Btw, just look it up on youtube. MJ scoring 59 against the pistons in 88 mostly on JUMPERS. his midrange J was money when he was 24,25 and got even better.
but having said all that, lebron has the potential. he is the 2nd best player right now. I just dont see it in him fixing those leaks.
jamesblackburn
what does bron have of bird?? hes all magic to me
Yes but he doesnt have the drive or the attitude..
Sucks but its the truth..
Hes too worried about being the first billionaire athlete..
and please dont start that he is magic and bird shit.
lebron is a great passer, BUT magic was an out of this world passer. and how can you compare bird and lebron? lmao
he is more like jordan: superstar athlete developing the skills.
unless he wins rings, i would even put duncan ahead of him from this era
If he wants to eventually pass up MJ, he certainly has a long way to go. Though he does possess the tools of a great athlete with his combination of height, speed, and power, which creates match up problems across the league, his jumper and free throw shooting are still a liability. If he does add this facet to his game as a legitimate threat to his opponents, then yes, he would have the potential to become the best. But, it’s hard to see him developing a jumper as smooth as Kobe’s, and if this does not happen, his body won’t be able to handle his bruising drive game for many years down the line. I don’t see him being as dominant when he is around his 30s while still playing the way he is now. It is imperative that he develops a jumper to be named alongside the legends of the game. Also, he’d have to earn a good number of team and individual accolades (rings, mvps, all defense) when all is said and done to even be in the talks for GREATEST player of all time.
Noone seems to remember that before MJ was considered the best, noone thought he could be the best either. He used that as motivation to get better and to prove the doubters that he does defend, makes his teammates better and is more than a scorer. Lebron has the chance to prove that also, and there is a definate chance he could become the best of all time.
The other thing also in MJ’s favour, the average talent level in the nba back then isn’t what it is now, there’s alot more talent now, not to take anything from the nba back in the day of course.
Lebron has been hyped since he was in High School. I remember watching him on ESPN at St Vincent St Marys. He was an absolute man-child. He is the most hyped player now in the NBA with all of the speculation about where he will go in 2010 and its the begining of 2009. The best thing about all of this- He has lived up to all of the hype and even surpassed. Its a certainty he will be the best basketball player ever.
well, you could compare him to magic because of his versatility. even there, magics best all around season was awesome.
rafa23
what do u mean “even duncan”
thats an insult
duncan is ahead of everyone in this era
only shaq is debatable and falls short.
duncan is already a top ten player and moving up
lol, it sounded wrong, yes.
considering the best player ever discussion, duncan is ahead of lebron unless he wins rings. because he would be more oscar roberston than magic without a chip.
We’ve all seen what a great work ethic and fierce competitive nature can do for someone in Kobe Bryant. He’s a great example of someone who has been able to improve his game over the years and now his fundamentals like footwork and spacing may be the best in the league. When Kobe started getting good at the “little things” in he became a great player overall. It’s like the saying in Pool (billiards) “the professionals make all the easy ones.”
What we see in LeBron now is an amazing athlete who at 24 years old is already far ahead of Kobe at that age. If he continues to improve his fundamentals (including free throws) he can be considered the greatest of all time. However, Kobe made his biggest improvements in his game from the ages of 18 to 24. So realistically, how much better can LeBron get?
is lebron really FAR ahead of kobe at the same age?
kobe already had a great jumper(12 threes vs. seattle and nice percentages) and had a great all around season. 30,7,6 isn’t too bad.
oscar has one so its not that bad
and he is a top ten player again not bad hehehe
but i would love to see duncan win 2 more
he would be 6-0 in the finals like jordan but with more all nba 1st teams and all defensive just to see where duncan will rank alltime.
Although I think he could certainly become one of the greatest of all-time, I don’t see how he’d become the best ever. Wilt’s numbers are too good to top, regardless of what ‘era’ he played in. LeBron is a phenomenal talent, but his jumper still needs work. His overall defense is much improved, but he could still tune-up his off-the-ball defense.
btw, that was the season you could argue tmac being as good as kobe…look at him now, damn
@ ian
yeah, winning 6 rings would boost him even higher. but even if he does and lebron wins one or none, do you really believe people will consider duncan ahead of lebron? NO WAY
the hype machine will do everythin to prevent that.
Could he? A guy that young with that skill set/accomplishments already? If he develops a solid jumper, absolutely he COULD. I’d say there’s like a 5% chance of it happening though. It’s definitely possible, but it’s EXTREMELY unlikely…
I’m not sure if I’d say Lebron is ahead of a 24 year old Kobe, people have short memory spans.24 year old Kobe was more polished than Lebron is right now. Lebron is as dominant as Kobe right now in terms of his impact on a game, but Kobe is by far the more skilled player. In fact, I think D-Wade is ahead of Lebron skill-wise and very close to Kobe.
nah rafa
not even the hype machine would do that
if bron doesnt win at least 2 rings he shouldnt be anywhere near the top ten.
i dont think anyone would be dumb enough even with hype and all to put bron ahead of duncan if bron doesnt win its not even close.
bron wouldnt be over kobe either even if kobe doesnt lead a team to a ring
I’m with you on that one, but you already hear people saying lebron is top 10 alltime material right now and even worse things.
I think he is a great player, but as you may have read, i dont really like him. he is too much hype and has to be in the spotlight all the time. saying the right things but being more concerned with endorsements and becoming a billionaire.
ya Rafa, some people wanna say he’s the best 3 of all time and it’s ridiculous. Larry Legend and Dr. J are miles ahead of him right now. I’m not saying they will when all’s said and done (I think he takes G3OAT by the end) but right now you simply can’t make that case and it’s insane some people do. My guess is he finishes right around 8th best of all time (and about 2 or 3 chips,) which is still insanely good…
i dont like either but at least kobe is a top 20 because of the resume bron has nothing yet he shouldnt be top anything yet
there are more sfs also that should be ahead right now
the problem with kobe is you have to get him in the top 10 based on his skills and the way he dominates this game. probably no question about that. same goes for 2nd best at his position.
the problem comes with the guys you would have to get out of the top 10 who just belong there.
why not just call it top 10+5…lol
too early to say. Your assuming a whole lot by saying he can, your assuming he doesn’t get any serious injuries which is high possibly because he scores a lot of his points in the paint due to the fact that he has not developed a consistent jumper, assuming he becomes a better free-throw shooter and one on one defender,than i suppose maybe. But again like most of the titles given to this cat it’s still way too early, he has so much more to prove to be deserving of that title. He hasn’t won a ship, got swept in his only appearance to this date hasn’t been named to nba all defensive team,made his first nba first team last year. I know a lot of yall don’t like Kobe but by the time he was Brons age he was far more accomplished which is why it’s the biggest slight on Kobes hard work and career when they put this dude in Kobes league so early in his career. By the time Kobe was his age he won 3 ships and was named to all defensive team and all NBA team more than once.
rafa
sorry ima give u some players
magic
jordan
russell
bird
wilt
duncan
jabbar
shaq
moses
cousy
oscar
there are 11 of the top of my head ranked ahead of bryant they all have better resumes and lead teams to titles being the man. u cant say kobes career has been better than them.