Candace Parker Deserved These Flowers All Along

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Candace Parker arrived under the impression she was in for two hours of press at Toca Madera in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday night, July 19, during 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and seven-time All-Star will always show up for basketball — still giving to the game, even after she’d given every ounce to push it forward for nearly two decades and had every excuse to walk away.

Instead, Parker walked through the door at Toca Madera and saw her dearest family (biological and basketball), friends, and peers all gathered to throw her a surprise “Crowning ACE” adidas-sponsored retirement party. She beamed and hugged everyone while wiping tears from her cheeks.

The perpetual giver was the recipient, at last.

Parker announced her retirement in April after 16 seasons, most recently with the Las Vegas Aces. It was a relatively quiet end to a booming career — until Parker was announced as the President of adidas Women’s Basketball on May 8. The work of a disruptor is never over.

“I didn’t want millions of people in the stands [for a farewell tour],” Parker told Dime. “I didn’t want to do the parade because I would cry and because it would be emotional. But I’m super grateful for the people who have been a part of this. I’m humbled by it. I’m blown away. I’m the ‘moment’ person. Sometimes, my wife will get mad at me because I’ll just cry in moments because they’re so special, and this was super special. I had no idea. I was obviously reluctant to be celebrated, but I’m so grateful that the people in my circle planned this and surprised me. I’m still overwhelmed by it.”

She added, “They definitely forced me to take the flowers.”

After the Los Angeles Sparks drafted Parker No. 1 overall in 2008, she played her first WNBA game here in Phoenix, as noted by her mother, Sarah Parker, to emphasize the full-circle nature of the evening. The Lady Vols legend had posted a casual 34 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in her debut — foreshadowing her omnipresent force. She was the first woman to dunk in an NCAA game and the first WNBA player to win Rookie Of The Year and MVP in the same season. The first, the first, the first. But she’d be the last one to rest on laurels.

The list of Parker’s immortal accolades and universal influence on the court is exhaustive — though adidas successfully summarized it on a complimentary purple-and-white tee reading, “SHE DID. SO WE CAN.” The sentiments expressed by those personally touched by her impact is a worthier list, anyway.

For roughly an hour, Parker sat on stage while 12 people, one by one, got up to say it all out loud. A visibly emotional Parker often reached for tissues, burst into laughter, and reciprocated their love.