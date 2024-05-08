As the Las Vegas Aces got set to begin training camp with eyes on a three-peat, one of their veteran stars made the announcement that she would be calling it a career. Candace Parker announced her retirement from the league after a Hall of Fame career that saw her win three championships on three different teams.

Parker is one of the greatest players to ever grace the WNBA court, and she made clear that her ambitions are to now conquer the business world, similarly to how she did the basketball world. Parker has her eyes on NBA and WNBA team ownership and still has a budding media career, but she’ll also take a big step into the business space with her new position at adidas.

The sneaker and apparel giant announced on Wednesday that Parker would be the brand’s new President of Women’s Basketball.

The Next Chapter. After 16 years as a brand partner, we’re honored to announce Candace Parker as President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “This new leadership role symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s… pic.twitter.com/zo3Q8HhCCo — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) May 8, 2024

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” said Parker. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”

Parker has been with adidas throughout her career, and had her own signature shoe with the brand. Now she’ll look to build their presence in the women’s hoops space further, guiding the brand’s vision for how they want to promote and grow that segment of the business. Adidas’ current roster of players includes Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, and Nneka Ogwumike, among others.