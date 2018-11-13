Caris LeVert Won’t Need Surgery On His Dislocated Foot And Is Expected To Play Again This Season

11.13.18 2 hours ago

When Caris LeVert went down in Minnesota on Monday night everyone watching feared for the worst. LeVert appeared to suffer a gruesome right lower leg injury on a chasedown block attempt and had to be stretchered off the court and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

The NBA world rallied around LeVert and offered him thoughts and prayers as he awaited a diagnosis, but on Tuesday morning he and the Nets received good news. LeVert suffered a dislocated right foot, but avoided any breaks or severe ligament damage, meaning he will somehow avoid having to have surgery after such a scary looking injury.

Not only will he not require surgery, but the Nets expect him to make a return to the court this season with no limitations on his game.

