Carmelo Anthony Has Finally Come To An Agreement On A Deal With The Rockets

08.07.18 18 mins ago

The final major piece of the offseason puzzle appears to have been put into place in Houston, as Carmelo Anthony will (eventually) make his signing there official.

For weeks we’ve known of Anthony’s intent to join his good friend Chris Paul in Houston, and once Anthony secured a trade to the Hawks and a subsequent buyout for almost all of his $28 million deal for this year, the path was open. However, Anthony is enjoying his offseason and has been out of the country so nothing has been put into writing just yet on the expected one-year minimum deal.

On Tuesday, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported the two sides had a verbal agreement on a deal, which elicited a response from many of, “they didn’t have that already?”

