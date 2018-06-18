Carmelo Anthony Told His Critics To ‘Duck Sick’ On Instagram

Instagram/CarmeloAnthony

Carmelo Anthony did not have a great first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the former NBA scoring title winner struggled to adjust to his new role as third or fourth wheel in OKC.

Anthony continues to be defiant about a potential move to the bench, that might at once take the minutes load off of him as he ages and also give him a larger role when he is on the court with a bench unit. He isn’t keen on that idea, seeing it as too strong of a reduction of role for a player of his caliber and he won’t hear any of it from fans, the media, or anyone else.

We haven’t really heard much from Carmelo since his exit interview in OKC, but he’s heard from everyone else with jokes about his decline and his almost assured spot on the Thunder next year because it’d be insane of him to walk away from $28 million. On Monday, Anthony decided to post a little message to his haters on Instagram with a picture of him as he gets his wine glass refilled that says “All Critics Can Duck Sick.”