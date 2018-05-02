The Thunder Reportedly Would Like To Move On From Carmelo Anthony This Offseason

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Oklahoma City Thunder #Carmelo Anthony
05.02.18 57 mins ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a major problem on their hands as the team prepares to enter the offseason. No, we’re not talking about trying to find a way to convince Paul George to re-sign with the team as he becomes an unrestricted free agent, although that’s certainly high on the team’s list of priorities.

Instead, we’re talking about the dilemma the Thunder find themselves in with regards to Carmelo Anthony. The veteran forward is almost certainly going to opt into the final year of his player option, because it stands to reason that he could not get anywhere close to the $27.9 million that he’d earn by opting in.

The issue, of course, is that Anthony struggled during his first year in Oklahoma City, both in terms of performance and finding a role, and there’s no way the team actually wants to pay him twenty seven point nine million dollars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Oklahoma City Thunder#Carmelo Anthony
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyCARMELO ANTHONYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 2 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP