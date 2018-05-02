Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a major problem on their hands as the team prepares to enter the offseason. No, we’re not talking about trying to find a way to convince Paul George to re-sign with the team as he becomes an unrestricted free agent, although that’s certainly high on the team’s list of priorities.

Instead, we’re talking about the dilemma the Thunder find themselves in with regards to Carmelo Anthony. The veteran forward is almost certainly going to opt into the final year of his player option, because it stands to reason that he could not get anywhere close to the $27.9 million that he’d earn by opting in.

The issue, of course, is that Anthony struggled during his first year in Oklahoma City, both in terms of performance and finding a role, and there’s no way the team actually wants to pay him twenty seven point nine million dollars.