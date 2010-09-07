Carmelo Anthony: The NBA’s Most Unstoppable Force

In the NBA, terms are being thrown around constantly. When it comes to the term “unguardable,” the first two names that may come to mind are Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, but in fact, these players are guardable; it’s just up to the defender to know how to stop them.
With LeBron, his game relies on attacking the rim and going to the foul line. He has a decent jump shot and is an excellent passer, but when he’s not getting fouled, he goes into panic mode and starts chucking up unnecessary threes.
As for Kobe, he’s not the unstoppable player he once was, which was evident during the ’09-10 season. He’s become less dangerous at the rim — according to 82games.com, Kobe made 58% of his inside shots last season, compared to 65% the previous year — which means shot-blockers can challenge with more success. One way to slow him down offensively is to limit Kobe’s post-up opportunities and have him settle for the outside shot.
With the ways of (somewhat) stopping ‘Bron and Kobe established, there is only one NBA player who is close to being truly unguardable. His name is Carmelo Anthony.
Many believe that ‘Melo is a one-dimensional player, but that’s far from the truth. ‘Melo has a variety of offensive moves in his arsenal against any defender that dares to challenge. When it comes to playing against bigger defenders, ‘Melo likes to use his patented jab step in order to create space for his smooth jump shot. He’s already established himself as the best offensive player in the NBA, and his jump shot is nearly automatic. Smaller players don’t stand a chance against ‘Melo’s size and power on the block. His ability to post up is one of his most underrated traits. When it comes to drawing a foul, ‘Melo is one of the best in the League at making contact. He ranked fifth in free throw attempts last season with 8.9 per game behind the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron, Dwight Howard and Dwyane Wade.
Another underrated trait of ‘Melo’s is his speed. He has a quick first step along with exceptional handles. Don’t forget about his spin move; the same one he put on ‘Bron last season that had him looking like a punch-drunk boxer with no recollection of what happened.
Argue all you want, but every NBA coach is sitting at their desks pulling their hair out and shooting paper wads into the trash with every attempt to try and figure out how to stop ‘Melo. He can do anything that ‘Bron does, except ‘Bron has the athleticism, while ‘Melo is better in the post. But for those who think ‘Melo can’t throw it down, just check for basketball stripes the next time you see Paul Millsap‘s face.
No matter what type of player you put against ‘Melo, he has the talent to exploit their weakness and use it to his advantage. For defenders it becomes a game of pick-your-poison.
Or they could always take ‘Melo’s approach: “If I had to guard me,” Anthony told ESPN one time, “I’d take the night off.”
-Follow Andrew on Twitter at @_andymac
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
ummm . . . . i think Kevin Durant is more unstoppable then Carmelo . . . you can get inside Melo’s Melon easily and then it’s over . . . i.e. – just assign the Human Irritant Sasha Vujacic and it’s over
@ LakersNation
Kevin Durant is not unstoppable. if you get physical with Durant, he’ll bitch down. he’ll just launch long jumpers and finish 5-18FG for 16pts.
Melo welcomes physical play.
Melo is pretty much untouchable on the offensive end. He can do it all on that side of the floor.
When he is in attack mode on the low block, there are not many who will be able to keep him from getting the shot he wants. Very patient on the block and is a load down there.
His passing out of the double team is underrated also.
But there is just something missing… I just don’t know what. He is clutch, he is a gamer, ooohhh its that thing called defense that won’t allow him to win. He tries to play good defense against a star, but won’t put in the effort against lower competition.
If Durant could gain about 20 lbs of muscle, he would take this title from Melo. KD is not as skilled on the box, but very tough cover.
@ laker nation
Another overated KD dick rider. lol MELO wuld eat durants lunch and shit it back out on him…… MELO is the most unstopable offensive player in da nba hands down
Ps i love KD’s game and thinks he is gonna be great I jsut hate how the media is saying he is so great when he basically is just a one dimensional player…… he aint a great passer or defender…… yet sumhow hese everybody’s golden child and 2010-2011 MVP
and another thing!!….. the media says lebron shuld b more like durant because he simply announced his extension via twttier and not a TV special like bron…. ummmm didnt when bron sign his extension from his rookie contract it was simple……. the media and people just hatin on bron naw so they lookin for a new darling in KD until they shit on him too….
um… Tough call over Kobe… but I will say that Melo can take over and there isn’t much you can do about it… see how Kobe comes in this year
When Melo plays defense (it does happen) hes unbelievable. But usually, hes just a great scorer….
I love how Andrew (the author) talks so definitively, that he has somehow proven (just by saying it) that Kobe is guardable or stoppable where Carmelo isn’t. I’m guessing like myself, you’ve never guarded Kobe or Melo or LeBron or Wade, they all look pretty tough to stop to me.
Personally, I think when evaluating Kobe’s game and/or attempting to try to critique it, you should have mentioned that…dude was playing hurt last season, bad ankle, knee, broken fingers… I think one’s “unstoppableness” is greatly impacted by injury. Melo might not be so offensively unstoppable with a bad wheel, or a broken hand.
When healthy, I think Kobe’s game is pretty complete, he can attack with both hands, off the dribble, the deep ball, mid range, post up, bank shots, hook shots, and the dude can still bang it on you. Don’t underestimate the Mamba, yeah he may have lost a little explosion but his offensive game is as unstoppable as anyone in the association…
Melo is top 5 in the league and he IS “unguardable”! And as for Durant? If the refs didnt give him every BS call (especially on the shot when he whips his arm through the defenders hands)forcing contact, his PPG average would suffer. He doesnt have the moves Melo has (Durant) and hes not as strong. Just look at FIBA play. Yeah he’s our leading scorer but that doesnt say much when hes jacking up the most shots. He (Durant) though i love his passion and love for the game hes not there yet. And to be honest all BS aside I think Melo is better than James too. James is a good player but hes not GREAT(neither is Melo) but that being said offensively Melo has the total package. Offensively I can only compare him (Melo) to Kobe and NO ONE else. There was a reason he led the US national team in the Olympics in scoring(with kobe,wade,james etc…)
and Durant while leading the US in scoring in FIBA the collective team doesnt even compare. If Durant is on that Olympic team he doesnt even break top 5 scorers on the squad! Melo aka “STOP REACHIN!”
FOLLOWwwwwwwww MEeeeeeeeeee twitter.com/Chris_Barrio
@ Joe’s Momma
Carmelo is my favorite player of all time and I agree that he tends to only try his hardest on defense against top players, but he’s actually getting better as he’s getting older so I’m hoping he can finally become the whole package. His defense is why he’s always being excluded from top 5 players in the League conversations.
KD’s not there yet.. But thats only because he hasnt filled out physically..
Kobe is more of an offensive threat than Melo based simply on the fact Kobe been there and done that.. Melo makes it look easy no doubt but Kobe does it ALL.. he got a better post game than Melo and a better mid range game.. Melo gets nods on his boards and 3pt touch.. even tho both aint spectacular 3pt specialists.. i think Melo is just smarter with his 3’s.. ive never seen Melo fall in love with it..
Plus considering all the 40pt games and 50pt games and even the 60 and the infamous 81 saying someone is a better offensive player is a stretch.. given KB been injured we saw what a good knee does for him after the Thunder series..
Just sayin..
@LakerNation
” i.e. – just assign the Human Irritant Sasha Vujacic and it’s over”
Just when did Vujabitch become a great defender or a Human Irritant? Have you forgotten the 2008 NBA Finals against Ray Allen when Sasha cried when Ray-ray drove to the basket with ease that caused them the game? Typical laker fan..
And when i say KB got a better post game i say that from a basketball standpoint..
I know Melos a load down there but thats more from his physical ability..
I think people will really see how unstoppable Lebron is now that he will see a lot of single coverage.
Couldn’t agree more….
The only understatement is saying Carmelo is better in the post…Lebrons post game is non existent
Also find it strange that someone so “unstoppable” on offense has only one 50 point game, a feat that took him 7 years to complete. Add that to the fact he’s never lead the league in scoring, he’s not the most unstoppable player in the league. KB, Lebron and Wade are still ahead of him.
Been saying this for a while now… Melo is a threat from anywhere on the court. 3-pt, off the ball, w/ the ball, penetrating to the hole, or pulling up, high-post, low-post, backing down, or facing up, …
Nobody, including Lebron and Kobe have that many weapons.
Durant is becoming very overated. One of my fav players in the League, but people are getting way to caught up over one season. Melo at 22 averaged 29ppg on like 47% from the floor and led his team to an 8th seed in the playoffs. Sound familiar? I think we as fans are just ready to anoint a new start since kobe is aging and Bron isn’t as well liked as he once was. Let surant develop and become a complete player before we start calling him the 3rd, 4th or 5th best player in the L. Imo Melo, Dirk, CP3 and Dwill arre all better than durant, but that could change soon enough
@ LakeShow84
I really don’t know if Durant will ever fill out physically. He’s a great scorer don’t get me wrong but I don’t think he’s going to get much bigger than he already is. He’s just one of those super high metabolism type guys.
Agree with JAY, in terms of being a threat from anywhere and anything, Carmelo has the edge on LeBron on this one. Wade might even come closer to Melo than Bron. But Kobe is still the king of unstoppable in the clutch though…
no player is unguardable…Ron Artest has clamped Melo before.
@Aaron
I think you are missing the point bud.
It ain’t about who scores more. It’s about, “no matter what you throw at him, he has other go-to tools.”
Despite being one of the most physically imposing players to play the game, Lebron has NO semblance of a post game. Wade’s range is very limited. I can see the argument for Kobe but finger is arthitic now.
BTW, good article Macaluso
@ JAY
Thanks, fam!
From a pure “skill set” stand point, it’s hard to argue that Carmello ISN’T the most complete offensive player in the game. From mid-range, three point, post up, first step, finish in the paint, free throw, off of screens, fast break, etc.
At this point the only thing he CAN’T do is handle the ball in a pick and roll/pop situation a la Kobe/LeBron/D.Wade.
@ Jay
Having more moves and a more aesthetically pleasing game doesn’t make you more “unstoppable.”. Despite not having a refined game, Lebron is still near top in scoring and efficiency. Don’t discount LeBron’s playmaking ability because that’s an entirely different weapon he can utilize that others don’t possess.
this article-jibbah jabbah.
It’s hard for me to say anybody is a better scorer than Kobe, but if anyone is in the argument I’d definetly say it’s Melo. The article gives him credit for his great first step, I’ve thought he’s had the best 1st step in the game for the past few years. He has a good post game, wet midrange, and you have to respect his three point range. His body allows him to finish with contact and he can iso at the top of the key or the wing.
Like Durant Melo is capable if scoring off screens, but unlike Durant he has an off the dribble game. Melo is also known for scoring in the clutch, given a choice I’m still taking the Mamba, but Melo is the next best scorer.
DIME STOP WRITING ARTICLES. YOUR OPINIONS SUCK, YOUR IDIOTS. ALL YOUR STAFF SUCKS.
I don’t know how the overrated Kevin Durant gets into best in the league topics now-a-days.I repeat he is just a shooter that learned how to draw b.s. fouls. KD is just a feather-weight compared to Melo. Anyways Wade is the hardest to guard one on one.
[www.youtube.com]
Hahaha, right after he said “if i had to guard me, I’d take the night off”, he was shown to be very stoppable by Ron Artest, and even fouled out during the game after being intised into commiting too many offensive fouls.
I’ve said it for a long time. Carmelo Anthony has a perfect offensive game. He’s the most complete scorer that I have ever seen. That being said, I think a lot of the regression we’ve seen in Kobe’s game was due to injuries not age, but this year we’ll see.
Disclaimer: When I say Melo is the most complete scorer I’ve ever seen; I’m 22 years old… The Michael Jordan I remember played for the Wizards.
Durant is becoming very overrated these days One of my favorite players in the League no doubt…but ppl are getting way to caught up over the scoring title thing. Melo at 22 averaged 29ppg on like 47% from the feild 80something% from the line and led his team to the playoffs..sound familiar? I think we as fans are just ready to annoint a new superstar, snice Kobe is aging and Lebron isnt as well liked as he once was. let durant continue to develop and put up consistent seasons while improving before calling him the 3RD, 4th or 5th best player in the L. IMO, Melo, Dirk, CP3 and Dwill are all better players RIGHT NOW than durant..but he has plenty of time to surpass them
Man Law:
No one under the age of 23yrs old should post on this site anymore.
agreed? good.
MAN LAW.
Melo is the second most complete perimeter player in the league right now behind Kobe.
I think right now it’s
Kobe
Melo
Durant
and perhaps Wade.
melo is one kobe is second but the third best scorer in the league is Monta Ellis his only weakness is people think he only gets his numbers cuz he play for the warriors …he has everythin on the off. end even a post game
@Lakeshow84
I see what you are getting at with Kobe’s post game, but Melo doesn’t HAVE to take fadeaways (lower percentage shot) while in the post like Kobe does. Melo’s power allows him to get closer to the basket even against big guys, plus he is more explosive and a better finisher around the basket. in all honesty, Melo should be leading the L in FT attempts but i think he has gotten on Sterns/NBA Refs bad side or something. I’ve never seen someone fouled as much as he is without it actually being called.
Last second shot, give me Melo over anyone in the L. Because I know he’ll get a GOOD LOOK from anywhere on the court.
@ Chicagorilla
I agree with you. I think ‘Melo might have complained to much to the refs and now their not calling the fouls that he’s looking for. Just like Donahue did to Iverson in Denver.
@ ctkennedy
Monte Ellis?? Really?
He is a gifted scorer yes, but he is a chucker. He can get into the paint almost at will and that is his biggest strength. Streaky shooter at best. He is either getting to the paint, or shooting a long jumper.
He has a post up game? I must not watch enough GSW games, because I have not seen him in the post on offense except on accident.
@joe
real shit he post up two guards …he can play off the ball like he did with baron davis shootin over 50percent
he dont get enough calls cuz he aint no star
his mid range is top 5 in the league
his 3 pointer is streaky true
jamal crawford a chunker…ellis is eff. crawford shoots about 40per….ellis 45per.
remember ellis goes against legit 2 guards playin with curry
I remember reading somewhere (espn online?) that Kobe said Melo is the hardest guy to guard in the league and that he is stronger (lower body wise) than LeBroad.
Someone brought up offensive fouls. Melo frustrates me on defense but the calls against him on offense? 90% bogus. Dude has superstar abilities but gets none of the superstar calls.
@ ChiTown
Nah im not speakin JUST on the fades but Kobe’s post game with the up and unders and ball fakes are parts of the post game that Melo hasnt expanded into YET.. Hes content on moving fast in the post and going for offensive boards.. which he does GREAT..
BUT Kobe is much more patient in the post.. Well to me lol he never looks out of control down low and sometimes i watch Melo and i can tell hes down there looking for a put back..
@ Andrew
I can see Durant filling out just based on the fact his body will adjust to the punishment of the NBA.. Hes a workhorse and if ANYONE knows they need to add more strength it will be him no doubt.. We’ll see what happens.. His frame looks so frail because of his high shoulders.. but Amare got high shoulders too and hes added muscles as hes gone along..
If i remember Amare correctly as a rookie he wasnt physically intimidating at all.. he was just nasty lol
@ Shot In Your Face
Kobe said that during the Conference Finals against Denver two seasons ago. If the best player in basketball says ‘Melo is the hardest player to guard, it’s impossible to argue that.
As a pure scorer, Carmelo, Kobe and Durant are all roughly on the same level. As an all-around player, Lebron gets the nod.
This is classic! The Melo guys are all saying that Durant is one-dimensional and Monte Ellis is a chucker. If that isn’t a case of the pot calling the kettle black, I don’t know what is. With all three of them, when they’re on, they’re basically unguardable. When they’re off, they don’t pass, don’t rebound, don’t defend, and they shoot themselves right out of the game. I’d take Deron Williams, Chris Paul, or probably even Brandon Roy over any of them.
Andrew, how old are you? Don’t get me wrong, but this article sounds like its been written by a Melo fan club president. Its ok that you favor one player, but as professional writer, try to be less one sided.
I see your arguments about your game, but since that sucker punch thing, i really don’t like Melo. And he needs to win at least his conference before he gets unstoppable title.
But thats just my opinion.
I think Matt in Brooklyn was right. If someone who doesn’t follow nba that much read your article, one could tell Kobe is just old and not really good, while guy almost played in wheel chair (because he needed it, not like PP). I think it would be fair to mention at least one of Kobe’s injuries. But thats just my humble opinion.
@ ctkennedy
man, I must be sleeping on Monte then. I like his game but didn’t know he was A) That efficient and B) posts up
The only thing I got bad to say about Monte is that he is trying really hard to keep GS his team. I think the writing on the wall is Steph Curry has taken that from him, and it seems a little that he resents that.
But dude comes to play. Checks 2 guards with his 180lbs frame so I got respect for him.
But when he played with Boom Dizzle, he got to guard point guards cause Baron was bigger. With Curry he gotta check the 2’s, which takes away from him offensively a little.
Melo ain’t really doin anything that Paul Pierce ain’t already done. 3s? yep. Postups? yep. Elbow js? yep. Pull-ups? yep. Off the bounce? yep. Free throws? Yep. Clutch?
Solid article.
Good case for Melo being unstoppable.
Point is that you can make a case for about 3-4 guys as straight unstoppable.
I take 2 things from this article:
1) Kobe is still the most offensively polished player and if he wasn’t playin with the bad joints(knees/fingers/ankles), then that 33ppg on like 55%fg and 45%3fg vs Phoenix concludin with the Gentry assslap would be more often than not and would put this discussion waaaaaaaaaay outta reach. Dudes say Melo is an offensive machine, but once again, who you goin to in the clutch?
2) DWade is disgustingly underrated as an unstoppable force. Dude cannot be guarded by anyone.
Think on it: You have NEVER seen anybody shut dude down, but we talkin unstoppable forces and his name barely comes up. Durant gets the love cuz he’s the youngest in LEAGUE HISTORY to do what he did last season, but Flash been doin it well longterm. More respect due…