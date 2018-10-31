Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally won a basketball game. In the first time they took the floor since Ty Lue was fired on Sunday morning, the Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland, 136-114. However, it’s still a tumultuous time for the Cavaliers, both because of the breathtakingly weird situation surrounding (for lack of a better word) caretaker Larry Drew and the shift to a youth-movement on a roster full of veterans.

One guy at the center of that second issue is Kyle Korver, as the veteran sharpshooter has played 15.2 minutes per game this year, the second-lowest mark of his career. Sure, Korver will be 38 in March, but seeing as how he’s one of the best shooters to ever live, it shouldn’t be hard to find a taker for Korver.

His shooting is part of the reason why, but the other reason is that the Cavs have already had discussions over the summer about finding a trade partner. That’s according to a new report by Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who wrote about the current state of the team on Tuesday night and included this nugget about Korver’s future.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have initiated testing the trade market for guard Kyle Korver in the past several days, sources said. There was some trade interest in Korver last summer, and the Cavs are circling back on those talks.

This theoretically implies that a deal for Korver could come pretty quickly, especially if the framework of a potential deal already exists with teams that can use a player with his skill set. But of course, since this is the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, anything can happen.