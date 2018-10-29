Getty Image

The NBA’s first coaching change of the season came to pass on Sunday morning as the Cleveland Cavaliers cut ties with Tyronn Lue. When a team fires a coach in the middle of a season there’s always a succession plan in place. Someone, usually one of the assistants, takes over as head coach and hopefully auditions for the role full-time.

It just makes sense: someone has to steer the ship, and it might as well be a respected member of the coaching staff that is still employed by the team. Usually that coach gets the “interim head coach” label and everything is decided at a later date. But that interim head coach is often put in a strange situation if the team decides to go in a different direction with their coach at some point in the future. Some interim coaches, in fact, eventually end up out of a job once the season is over.

This is clearly what Larry Drew is trying to avoid in Cleveland. The Cavaliers want the assistant coach to take over for Lue and coach the team as the 2018 campaign rolls on. But much like the person you met on Tinder and sometimes go to the gym with and hang out in groups but it’s still kind of weird, Drew is being very careful about putting a label on anything just yet. Drew met with reporters at Cavaliers practice on Monday and said he’s not the head coach, but the “voice” of the team.