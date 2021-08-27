Lauri Markkanen Is Headed To The Cavs As Part Of A Three-Team Trade

Lauri Markkanen’s time as a free agent has come to an end, as the now-former Chicago Bulls big man is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal. The news of the Cavs landing Markkanen originally came via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported that the team will give him a four-year deal worth $67 million in a sign-and-trade.

Cleveland is acquiring Chicago restricted free agent F Lauri Markkanen on a four-year, $67M deal in a sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic then explained that the deal is actually going to be a three-team deal, one that also involves the Portland Trail Blazers. In addition to the various picks that are going to be on the move, the Bulls will land Portland wing Derrick Jones Jr., while the Blazers will bring in Cavaliers steady hand Larry Nance Jr.

The Bulls, Cavaliers and Trail Blazers are close on a three-team deal sending Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance Jr. to Portland and Derrick Jones Jr., a first-round pick and additional draft compensation to Chicago, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr., Portland protected first-rounder, Denver protected 2023 second-rounder Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/slpHsB08cm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

Portland sends lottery protected 2022 pick to Bulls; Cavs send a 2023 second-round pick via Denver to Chicago, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

Blazers pick is protected 1-14 through 2028. It becomes Portland 2028 second-round pick if not conveyed before then, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

The Cavaliers appear to be betting that Markkanen can have a career resurgence in the team’s already-loaded frontcourt, as Jarrett Allen got paid this summer and the team opted to take Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. As for the other two teams, Jones gives the Bulls some much-needed help on the wing and prevents them from giving Markkanen the kind of payday he coveted, while Nance brings a level of consistency when he’s healthy and helps the Blazers in their attempt to bring in new faces as Damian Lillard has made clear he wants the team to revamp its roster.