Lauri Markkanen Is Headed To The Cavs As Part Of A Three-Team Trade

Associate Editor

Lauri Markkanen’s time as a free agent has come to an end, as the now-former Chicago Bulls big man is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal. The news of the Cavs landing Markkanen originally came via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported that the team will give him a four-year deal worth $67 million in a sign-and-trade.

Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic then explained that the deal is actually going to be a three-team deal, one that also involves the Portland Trail Blazers. In addition to the various picks that are going to be on the move, the Bulls will land Portland wing Derrick Jones Jr., while the Blazers will bring in Cavaliers steady hand Larry Nance Jr.

The Cavaliers appear to be betting that Markkanen can have a career resurgence in the team’s already-loaded frontcourt, as Jarrett Allen got paid this summer and the team opted to take Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. As for the other two teams, Jones gives the Bulls some much-needed help on the wing and prevents them from giving Markkanen the kind of payday he coveted, while Nance brings a level of consistency when he’s healthy and helps the Blazers in their attempt to bring in new faces as Damian Lillard has made clear he wants the team to revamp its roster.

