Celtics Add Secret Weapon Right Before The Playoffs

It may seem a little odd that the Boston Celtics are adding a player with just two games left in the regular season, but sometimes it’s little moves like this that pay huge dividends later on. After placing Marcus Landry on waivers last Friday afternoon, Boston wanted to add some size to the roster before the playoffs. And they did just that by signing former UMass forward Tony Gaffney today. For a team looking to meet back up with the Lakers in the NBA Finals, who better to add than a guy that played with Los Angeles for Summer League and training camp this year, making it all the way to the final cut down.

The addition of Gaffney brings the Celtics to 14 active players on the roster, and you might even see the newest member of the team catch a flight to Chicago and dress for the game tonight. After playing this season for Hapoel Gilboa Galil Elyon club in Israel, apparently Gaffney has remained on the Celtics’ radar. After all, he was originally invited to join the team this past summer in Orlando.

While many people might view Gaffney’s addition as superfluous, he really could be the secret weapon. In his senior season for the Minutemen last year, he averaged 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks (third in the nation) per game. This was good enough to garner Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“Tony is one kid you wish you could have for twenty years and he brings an unbelievable enthusiasm and energy to the court every day,” said UMass coach Derek Kellogg. “He’s a very, very high energy athlete who plays above the rim.”

So even if he’s just battling the bigs in practice, a 6-9 forward with a 7-2 wingspan can come in handy. Check out some highlights below:

What do you think? Will Gaffney bring anything to Celtics this season?

