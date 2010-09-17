Celtics and Heat gear up for 7-game showdown

Apparently the Celtics and Heat are in a competition to set the record for having the most players in training camp and under contract. Yesterday the Celtics extended camp invites to Mario West (Hawks), Stephane Lasme (UMass), Chris Johnson (LSU) and Jamar Smith (Southern Indiana), bringing their preliminary roster count to approximately 47. It’s gonna look like ABCD Camp the first few days before Doc Rivers starts making cuts … With every new guy Boston brings in, Luke Harangody has to be getting more nervous. He’s likely going to be the slowest, least-athletic guy in camp, which is bad if you’re 12th in line, but worse if you’re 20th in line. Harangody has to stand out with his outside shooting and by doing everything he did well during Summer League so he doesn’t get lost in the shuffle … Erick Dampier has an offer on the table from Houston, but is reportedly leaning toward signing with Miami. Of course he is. We’re surprised there’s been no rumors of Alonzo Mourning and Rony Seikaly trying to comeback and play for the Heat … Orlando picked up another big body in the Eastern Conference arms race, signing Malik Allen. When he does play he’ll set some screens, rebound and play D. But he won’t play much … Jon Scheyer and Earl Watson are headed to Utah Jazz camp. Our first thought with Scheyer was, “Man, imagine his jump shot after getting to work with Jeff Hornacek.” But then, can Hornacek really teach Scheyer anything about shooting the rock? They’re both Laser Show … As for Watson, hopefully he does well for Indiana’s sake. That’s a real bad look for the Pacers if their primary starting point guard from last year couldn’t even crack the regular rotation for another team … Are the Mavs trying to be funny? Looking to fill the void left by Tim Thomas, the team is reportedly looking at three guys: Bobby Simmons, Steve Novak and Brian Cardinal. So in other words, a guy who can’t stay healthy, a guy who can’t do anything but shoot, and a guy who is the poor man’s version of Brian Scalabrine. Was that REALLY the best of the bunch? Classic example of how once you’re in the League, it’s so much easier to stay in the League than a guy who’s on the outside. Of all the undrafted and second-round dudes toiling around overseas and working out in the U.S., NONE of them are better options than Brian Effing Cardinal? No wonder Antoine Walker thinks he can still get an NBA job … Congratulations to the Seattle Storm, who completed a sweep of the Atlanta Dream last night to win their second WNBA championship. Lauren Jackson copped Finals MVP, averaging 22 points and 8 boards for the series, after winning league MVP during the season. It’s fitting that Sue Bird was involved, because Seattle stomped the comp all year like they were wearing UConn uniforms. The Storm went 21-0 at home during the regular season and playoffs, and are only the second team to ever sweep in the Finals … We’re out like Brian Effing Cardinal …