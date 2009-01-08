Celtics call up J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker from the D-League

01.08.09 10 years ago
J.R. Giddens

Looking for some kind of spark after losing six of their last eight games, the Celtics brought rookies J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker up from the D-League today. Giddens was averaging 17 points a game with the C’s minor league affiliate, the Utah Flash, while Walker put up 18 points a night. Both were in the D-League’s Top-20 in scoring and Top-15 in field goal percentage.

The dual call-up also coincides with Tony Allen‘s recent injury. TA’s ankle sprain will force him to miss at least the next two games, including Friday’s tip with the Cavs.

Source: Boston Globe

