Celtics call up J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker from the D-League

Looking for some kind of spark after losing six of their last eight games, the Celtics brought rookies J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker up from the D-League today. Giddens was averaging 17 points a game with the C’s minor league affiliate, the Utah Flash, while Walker put up 18 points a night. Both were in the D-League’s Top-20 in scoring and Top-15 in field goal percentage.
The dual call-up also coincides with Tony Allen‘s recent injury. TA’s ankle sprain will force him to miss at least the next two games, including Friday’s tip with the Cavs.
Source: Boston Globe
Yes, the Atrocious will not be suiting up for a while
If KG didn’t contribute to TA’s sprained ankle I bet he was wishing he did. It will be interesting to see if Giddens and Walker get PT. I think Giddens is a legit NBA scorer.
Bill Walker is a G
it’s about time…
i like this move. giddens and walker have potential (actually anyone) to be a better contributer than TA. Garnett should just show up in a ski mask and smack Ta in the ankle with a crowbar tokeep him off the court
j.r. giddens is a pro and walker will b the new james posey without tha 3 pointer..
put Walker in the dunk contest
walken got his young goonie walk sent up. guards are in danger
garnett* lol
bout fuckin time. praise jebus. hopefully they get some PT before TA gets back and can prove they belong and put Tony back at the end of the rotation where he belongs.
oh my… keep the towels out of reach… LOL
the one person they need to call to address their needs is not bill walker… nor jr giddy…
call kevin mchale!!!
maybe he’d trade back al jeff for patrick o’bie and their 2040, 2041 & 2042 1st round pick…
PROBLEM SOLVED!
a friend of a friend made a fun little graph depicting the decline of celtics swag since the last few weeks
[img367.imageshack.us]
novanation i gave credit where credits due!
Wow J.R. Giddens is still doing it. I thought he got hurt real bad. A lot of people might not remember, but Giddens was in the same McDonald’s All American High School dunk contest as LeBron. I remember Giddens as the kid who got up like no ones business, but couldn’t finish the competition because he had a little injury.
2003 actually was a pretty good All American class that included:
LeBron
Chris Paul
Travis Outlaw
Aaron Brooks
along with Kendrick Perkins, Leon Powe, and J.R. Giddens who are now Celtics.
@Soloman – so Big Al (a possible All Star, 20/10 guy, franchise center), 2 #1s, over $14M in cap space, a solid rotation guy in Gomes and 2 complete wastes (1, G. Green, who wasn’t regarded as a complete bum at the time) still doesn’t do it for you? You do realize that you almost never get back equal value when trading a superstar right? You do realize Toronto got literally nothing for Vince, right? How about what Memphis got for Pau or what LA was looking for from Chicago (Deng, Gordon, and draft picks) for Kobe?
If you still don’t get thta this is as close as you;re ever going to get to fair value for a superstar that EVERYONE KNOWS is going to be traded that’s OVER 30, then you just don’t know what you’re talking about.
Freshouttatime: That graph is amazing…
ya that graph’s pretty funny.
lol feed me too!!
Doc needs to give Walker some burn
About time ainge call them up. I hope that doc atleast let them play some. And please doc don’t try to use T.Allen injury as a excuse to give Scalabrine more PT.