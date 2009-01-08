Celtics call up J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker from the D-League

Looking for some kind of spark after losing six of their last eight games, the Celtics brought rookies J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker up from the D-League today. Giddens was averaging 17 points a game with the C’s minor league affiliate, the Utah Flash, while Walker put up 18 points a night. Both were in the D-League’s Top-20 in scoring and Top-15 in field goal percentage.

The dual call-up also coincides with Tony Allen‘s recent injury. TA’s ankle sprain will force him to miss at least the next two games, including Friday’s tip with the Cavs.

Source: Boston Globe