For more than a half, the Boston Celtics put a charge into the Brooklyn Nets, leading for large portions of Game 1 at Barclays Center. Ultimately, though, the Nets prevailed by a 104-93 margin on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the first round series.

Boston largely built its first half around hot shooting. The Celtics converted 9-of-17 from beyond the three-point arc prior to halftime. At the same time, the Nets shot just 1-of-13 from long distance, which was unsustainably poor given Brooklyn’s elite shooting profile. Jayson Tatum (22 points) and Marcus Smart (17 points) did manage to prop up Boston’s offense to some degree, but the dam finally broke in the second half.

Part of that was Brooklyn shooting 58 percent from the floor with five three-pointers in the third quarter alone, erasing a deficit and taking a lead they would never relinquish. Overall, the trio of Nets superstars (Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving) each eclipsed the 20-point mark and, for brief moments, Brooklyn flashed the sky-high upside that makes them the betting favorite to reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

From a betting standpoint, Game 1 went Under the total of 232.5 points and Brooklyn covered the closing point spread of 8.5 points as a favorite.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Tuesday, May 25; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Nets (-3335), Celtics (+1200)

Spread: Nets -9.5 (-110), Celtics +9.5 (-110)

Total: Over 227.5 (-108), Under 227.5 (-113)

Money Line: Nets (-500), Celtics (+370)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kemba Walker O/U 23.5 Points (Over -113/Under -113)

Evan Fournier O/U 15.5 (-113/-113)

Tristan Thompson O/U 6.5 (-115/-110)

Marcus Smart O/U 13.5 (-115/-110)

Blake Griffin O/U 8.5 (+105/-134)

Joe Harris O/U 11.5 (-120/-107)

Jayson Tatum O/U 30.5 (-113/-113)

James Harden O/U 22.5 (-113/-113)

Kyrie Irving O/U 24.5 (-113/-113)

Kevin Durant O/U 27.5 (-113/-113)