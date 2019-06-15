Getty Image

Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles, as the Lakers have finally pulled off their long-desired trade for the New Orleans Pelicans star. It cost a pretty penny, but at the end of the day, Los Angeles has a second superstar to pair with LeBron James before they have to worry about free agency.

If the Lakers won the Davis sweepstakes, then the Boston Celtics were arguably the biggest loser. Boston had made no secret that their plan was to make a play for Davis, but ultimately, that did not come to fruition. We can speculate why — perhaps the uncertainty regarding Kyrie Irving’s future gave them cold feet — but according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Celtics’ reluctance to part with perhaps their most prized asset ended up costing them Davis.

Stein brings word that Danny Ainge refused to put second-year standout Jayson Tatum in a deal, which freed up a path for the Lakers to make a move.