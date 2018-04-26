Charles Barkley Thinks The NBA Should Make Donovan Mitchell And Ben Simmons Co-Rookies Of The Year

04.26.18 40 mins ago

The votes are already cast for the 2017-2018 NBA Rookie of the Year but that hasn’t slowed the debate in all corners of the basketball world. Both leading contenders are seen as “no-doubt” favorites by some and, in true NBA fashion, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell have even beefed about their candicacies. This week, though, a leading voice addressed the topic and came to the conclusion that both are, in fact, deserving.

Charles Barkley, while appearing on the Road Trippin’ Podcast, was prompted about the Rookie of the Year race and he engaged in an interesting back-and-forth with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton. Barkley noted that he believed Simmons “has a huge advantage in the players he’s playing with” and seemed to lean, at least at one point, in Mitchell’s direction.

Both he and Jefferson discussed the various advantages Simmons has had by being in the NBA for a year and having access to the trainers and other amenities offered to an NBA player that Mitchell did not in college. By the end, though, Jefferson noted that a co-Rookie of the Year distinction would be “the only fair thing to do” and Barkley echoed that sentiment.

