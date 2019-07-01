Getty Image

Charles Barkley hates super teams but one major free agent has his permission to join one because, in his opinion, he’s already done the work other NBA stars are trying to avoid.

Barkley isn’t afraid to ever speak his mind, and he’s called out players in the past for taking the easy way out and chasing a championship. It’s bristled more than a few over the years, but Charles and Charles and people watch Inside the NBA to hear what he has to say because they trust him to speak up. With TNT’s basketball coverage essentially on the shelf until the season starts up, Barkley joined First Take by conference call to talk NBA Free Agency, which at one point he claimed was ruining the NBA playoffs with all the speculation about who will go where.

Barkley has long said he’s against super teams and players joining up with friends to try dominating the league like the Golden State Warriors and Miami’s LeBron James-led big three. But he did make special exception for one player who is mulling a similar move: Kawhi Leonard.