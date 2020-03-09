Charles Barkley is known for his opinions, but his charity should be given the proper attention it deserves. The latest example of Barkley’s generosity is that he’s shedding some of his notable basketball memorabilia in an effort to build affordable housing in Alabama.

Barkley spoke to WJOX-FM in Birmingham and said he plans to sell his 1993 NBA MVP trophy and some memorabilia from his time with the Dream Team to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. USA Today has quotes from the radio appearance, where Barkley explained that it would be “really cool” to empty out some of his trophy room to do green housing in his hometown.

“We probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown,” Barkley said. “So, what I’m trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money selling my memorabilia. “I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses — I want to do green housing too — (and) if I could sell all that stuff, it would just be a really cool thing for me.”

Barkley explained that he talked to people at the card company Panini, where he has an autograph deal, and explained his plan. The MVP trophy, which he won in his first season after a trade to the Phoenix Suns, will go along with things he collected during his two stints with the United States men’s basketball team, which won gold in 1992 and 1996. Amazingly enough, Barkley says he doesn’t even keep these things in his own home.

“I got an autograph deal with Panini and I was talking to the guys,” Barkley explained, “cause all that stuff is at my grandmother’s house, I don’t even keep it to be honest with you — and I said, ‘How much could I get for my MVP trophy and my two gold medals? And I got an autographed plaque signed by the first original Dream Team.’ He says, ‘Oh I can get you a lot of money for that stuff.'”

Barkley did note that he will keep his Olympic gold medal from the 1992 win in Barcelona, as his daughter wants it. But selling the rest, especially to help build housing for the less fortunate, is a nice gesture that makes for a great story for anyone who buys Chuck’s stuff, too.