Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are no strangers to getting into it with one another on Inside the NBA. The latest edition of this came on Tuesday evening, although it seems like it pretty quickly went from a scrap between two co-workers to an opportunity to get some jokes off over the recent on-air blow-up that occurred between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

Round 247689 of Shaq vs. Chuck 🥊 pic.twitter.com/YlVCgZ4VbJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2022

Bayless and Sharpe are usually pretty good at keeping their arguments from boiling over, but on Monday, a debate about Tom Brady turned into Sharpe legitimately getting offended at Bayless taking “personal shots” at his co-host. Sharpe is normally able to put up with whatever Bayless throws at him, but this time around, Skip did cross a bit of a line that Shannon couldn’t let go.

Fast forward to Tuesday night and the Inside fellas had what is, by their standards, a pretty normal argument: Would Shaq go over to the other side of the table and smack Chuck on live television? They eventually started laughing at one another, and then the big man said “disrespect me again, Skip Bayless,” which Chuck seemed to really enjoy, as he started screaming before he started cracking up. Barkley, famously, really hates Bayless.