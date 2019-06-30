Years Of Bad Decisions Led To The Hornets Losing Kemba Walker

Getty Image

For eight years, Kemba Walker was Charlotte Hornets basketball. He loved the city, and the fans loved him back. Despite being able to ask out whenever he wanted, Walker was loyal to the city and the franchise that took a chance on him as an undersized bucket getter out of UConn.

However, loyalty in sports is not a real thing. Players shouldn’t expect it, and teams always have a point where loyalty costs too much, because at the end of the day, business is business. This is why the Charlotte Hornets are on the verge of losing the best player in franchise history. To understand how we got to this point, it’s important to look back at how a number of small mistakes added up.

The mandate for the Hornets, outside of 2012, has always been to shoot for being a consistent playoff contender. Once established as a frequent playoff visitor, the team would tinker with the roster and, hopefully, build a title team.

This led the Hornets to re-sign Nic Batum to a five-year, $120 million contract extension and give Marvin Williams a four-year, $54.5 million deal in 2016. At the time, both seemed like no-brainer deals because both were key pieces in a 48-win team. Beyond them, both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller received lucrative deals from the squad at one point or another — Kidd-Gilchrist got a four-year, $52 million contract, while Zeller’s was a four-year, $56 million extension.