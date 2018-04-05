Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets don’t have their man quite yet, but according to reports, it seems like only a matter of time before the team fills a vacancy in its front office. Charlotte reportedly offered its general manager job to former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak earlier this week, a move that was expected to happen ever since the team announced it would part ways with Rich Cho.

During an appearance on ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski was asked by Michelle Beadle to drop a #WojBomb on viewers. Wojnarowski decided to give an update on the search for Kupchak, saying that the two sides are expected to agree to a deal soon.

@wojespn is reporting that a deal between the Hornets and Mitch Kupchak is expected to get done soon pic.twitter.com/2xqwyix31a — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 5, 2018

“Charlotte and Mitch Kupchak, they don’t have an agreement in place yet, but they’ve made significant progress toward Kupchak becoming the president of basketball operations for the Hornets,” Wojnarowski said. “A deal is expected to get done soon here.”