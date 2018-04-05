The Hornets And Mitch Kupchak Have Reportedly Made ‘Significant Progress’ On A Contract

Associate Editor
04.04.18

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets don’t have their man quite yet, but according to reports, it seems like only a matter of time before the team fills a vacancy in its front office. Charlotte reportedly offered its general manager job to former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak earlier this week, a move that was expected to happen ever since the team announced it would part ways with Rich Cho.

During an appearance on ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski was asked by Michelle Beadle to drop a #WojBomb on viewers. Wojnarowski decided to give an update on the search for Kupchak, saying that the two sides are expected to agree to a deal soon.

“Charlotte and Mitch Kupchak, they don’t have an agreement in place yet, but they’ve made significant progress toward Kupchak becoming the president of basketball operations for the Hornets,” Wojnarowski said. “A deal is expected to get done soon here.”

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSMitch Kupchak

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP