The Hornets Have Reportedly Offered Their GM Job To Former Lakers Executive Mitch Kupchak

04.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager job opened up earlier this season, the name that was reportedly placed at the top of the list was Mitch Kupchak. It was viewed as a potential home run hire for the Hornets, as Kupchak held the same role with the Lakers from 2000 until 2017 and was long viewed as one of the best front office executives in the sport.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Hornets have made their move on Kupchak. Stein reported that Charlotte has officially offered its general manager job to Kupchak, and much to the delight of Hornets fans, there is optimism that Kupchak will succeed Rich Cho in the role.

