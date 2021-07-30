Even with injuries to Gordon Hayward and 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets were in the playoff mix until the very end. While the Hornets ultimately fell short in the Play-In, it was a successful season overall, particularly through the lens of what Hayward, Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges were able to showcase. Still, there is significant competition in the Southeast Division, particularly from the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, and the Hornets have work to do.

It is reasonable to project Ball as a star of the future, and Hayward looked the part of a max-level player when healthy. The Hornets have another lottery pick to work with in 2021, but they didn’t jump into the top four and there are potential roster holes. P.J. Washington has admirably played center, but he may not be a full-time option at the position and Charlotte’s depth is hitting free agency. In the backcourt, Devonte Graham is up for a new deal, and the Hornets may be a wing short right now, but the future remains bright.

Roster Needs: Center, third guard, wing depth

James Bouknight (No. 11 Overall), Grade: B+

Admittedly, I’m not as high on Bouknight as some, but it is (much) easier to endorse him at No. 11 overall. Charlotte does have a lot of firepower allotted to the backcourt, but Bouknight is a bucket getter of the highest order. Long-term, the thought seems to be that he would fit with LaMelo Ball’s distribution and creativity. The swing for Bouknight could be whether his three-pointer goes in the basket but, considering his stroke, that seems like a reasonable bet and he should return value here. With Devonte’ Graham and Malik Monk both restricted free agents, Charlotte gets a touch of scoring insurance in the backcourt.

2021-22 Roster

Gordon Hayward

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball

Mason Plumlee

James Bouknight

Miles Bridges

PJ Washington

Cody Martin (non-guaranteed)

Caleb Martin (non-guaranteed)

Jalen McDaniels (non-guaranteed)

Vernon Carey Jr.

Nick Richards

2021 Free Agents

Bismack Biyombo (UFA)

Nate Darling (RFA)

Devonte’ Graham (RFA)

Malik Monk (RFA)

Grant Riller (RFA)

Brad Wanamaker (RFA)

Cody Zeller (UFA)