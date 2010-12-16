Chicago’s next move to fill the Joakim Noah void

If I could get into the Chicago Bulls’ Christmas party, I’m betting somebody in the organization will be giving out boxing gloves. After playing the first month of the season without All-Star power forward and prized free-agency acquisition Carlos Boozer and his broken finger, then with the news yesterday that starting center Joakim Noah — who was just signed to a $60 million contract extension — will miss 8-10 weeks following thumb surgery, the Bulls may be thinking of investing in protective mitts for the rest of their roster. “Sorry you can’t open your car or use chopsticks, Ronnie, but we need you against Indiana tonight.”
Boozer has been solid since his return, averaging 17.6 points and 8.4 rebounds and dropping 34 points against the Raptors last night. His offensive rebounding down the stretch was crucial in Chicago’s win over Houston on Dec. 4, and he dominated Oklahoma City with 29 points and 12 boards in a win on Dec. 6. After two rough games to start his comeback, Boozer has helped the Bulls run off a quiet seven-game win streak.
But with Noah now out of the picture, can the team maintain its spot among the better teams in the Eastern Conference? From the Chicago Tribune:
Coach Tom Thibodeau said he eventually hopes to lock into one starter as the Bulls prepare for life without Noah for eight to 10 weeks and roughly 30 games. But in the short term, Thibodeau said he will try different combinations.
Look for most of them to be of the smaller variety, with Carlos Boozer or Taj Gibson playing some center and Luol Deng seeing plenty of power-forward minutes.
Omer Asik and Kurt Thomas give the Bulls more big-man depth than they’ve had in the past. But Asik is a rookie and Thomas has played only 12 minutes this season. Thomas did play well for the Bucks last season in a starting role after Andrew Bogut‘s injury.
I’ve always been a big fan of Thomas — he’s the epitome of the “little things” guy who sets screens Matt Forte could run behind, boxes out (even if he doesn’t grab a lot of boards), defends his position and will hit the mid-range jumper. He is a pro’s pro; Charles Oakley with a slightly less menacing demeanor. But Thomas is 38 years old and hadn’t been playing much for a reason.
“Kurt gives you a tremendous low-post defender and a pick-and-pop player which will add to what Derrick (Rose) is doing there,” Thibodeau told the newspaper. “Taj is playing extremely well so his minutes will get increased. I like Lu at the four. … You can’t say enough about what Lu has done this year. He’s played the two, the three, the four. He’s guarded all those positions. He brings a lot of intangibles — gets to loose balls, rebounds. He’s made a lot of big plays and is a total team guy. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s doing. So his minutes will go back up also.”
Of course there’s also the trade/free-agency route if the Bulls want to bring in another center. Or they could make Brian Scalabrine a big part of the rotation. That might cause some Chicago officials to use those boxing gloves to punch their own lights out.
What do you think? How should the Bulls compensate for Noah’s absence?
Yep, its definately a great idea to put Scalabrine in the rotation :P lol
Bulls could definately benefit by putting Asik in the rotation. Asik reminds me of Boston’s Semih Erden. He can help the Bulls while Noah recovers. But I think its a bad idea putting Taj or Boozer at the 5, they’re both natural 4’s.
They can fill the void by commity. Although Noah IS a unique talent that provides energy (I’m a huge Noah fan), you can make up for his statics between Taj and Thomas and Asik. I’m not saying there wont be a drop off for the bulls in the long run with a weakend frontline, but they have a favorable schedule in the coming weeks and should be able to stay afloat without a trade. The only thing that could be affected is there ability to trade for a 2 guard.
@neoy, i think every article on this site should start with a jab @ Veal. That Jackie Moon clone is an embarassment to the NBA with his play. And he is in worse shape than Shaq and Big Baby combined! Anyway, the Bulls did this to themselves. Giving Noah 60mil knowing that he always gets hurt and has Rondo like holes in his game. Kurt Thomas is too small to play the 5 effectively on this team because or perimeter D is weak and we need shot blockers. Dalembert (blks) or Jason Thompson(scoring big body) from Sac would be great fits. Also Ghostface Pryzbilla would be perfect if he is healthy. Kaman may be too good and will make the Bulls forget bout Noah or Bench him, which he makes too much money to do that. DeAndre Jordan is cheap and a big live body who would also work. I personally would prefer Kaman to compete with the likes of Bos and ORL, but i think the Bulls will go after Dalembert because i think his contract expires.
Get a tough center who can grab boards and block shots. Dalembert would be nice, especially since sactown wants to give DMC more playing time, but who will Chicago trade for him? Every member of the team is pretty valuable. The expandable ones are Scalabrine, Thomas, James Johnson and Lucas
start kurt thomas
Kaman make the bulls forget about Noah? I’m pretty impartial here – Lake Show for life – but I gotta say… are you an idiot? do you ever watch basketball? do you understand that the point of basketball is to score MORE buckets than the other team? not just LOTS of buckets, but MORE buckets? i.e. DEFENSE AND REBOUNDING MATTER? oh yeah.. Kaman’s a chump. Huge bitch. Gets shots and minutes (well, used to…) cause the Clippers frontline was garbage.. oh he’s beating out DeAndre Jordan for shot attempts? wow… real impressive. Noah’s a beast, he always brings it when I see Chicago play (Playoffs, against L.A., national games) and his stats are the bomb. Stop hating.
Start Asik – he’s big, he’s already 24 and been playing pro in Europe (not the same, but he’s not some 19 y/o used to going to class and shit). Don’t play him 38 minutes a game or anything, but at least you find out if he’s any good and get some size in there.
sorry to get all riled up, but when I see Noah play I just think of lazy ass Bynum (who I love.. love/hate) and wish that more guys on the Lakers played with that passion. Wild Ass Matt Barnes to the rescue…
@QQ, tell you what smart a$$ for the money they make, i would trade Noah to ORL in a heartbeat for Gortat and while we are at it ill give you Boozer for Bass. We will still have the same amount of Ws and Ls. Forgive me for not thinkin Noah is an allstar as i watch him get beasted by opposing bigs on a game to game basis. Im a realist and i know what his value is. Good player with little skill and very overrated. Should be a sixth man and will be if he ever leaves the team that drafted him. He is our new Rex Grossman. Sure he puts up numbers and contributes to wins, but just as Sexy Rexy showed in the Bears superbowl appearance, the holes in their games can cost you the big games.