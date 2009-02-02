Chris Bosh Denies That He Wants Out of Toronto

After this was everywhere this morning, Chris Bosh was forced to address the situation after practice this afternoon:

Chris Bosh couldn’t have been more emphatic in shooting down an ESPN report that said he’d already told Raptors president and general manager that he wouldn’t re-sign in Toronto when he contract expires in 2010.

“No. No. No, I haven’t told him that,” Bosh said today after practice.



And just to add another layer of denial, he was asked whether his agent could have made the statement.

“No,” he said.

The apparently non-issue arose Sunday when ESPN entertainer Stephen A. Smith boldly stated that the 24-year-old Bosh had told team officials he was leaving in a season and a half, not even citing anonymous sources.

It brought a quick denial today from both Bosh and Colangelo.

“It was a surprise to me and I can’t be responsible for what other people say so …,” said Bosh, his voice trailing off in disgust. “I understand people are entitled to an opinion but making stuff up? We can’t do that.

“Let’s all be fair.”