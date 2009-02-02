Chris Bosh Denies That He Wants Out of Toronto

After this was everywhere this morning, Chris Bosh was forced to address the situation after practice this afternoon:
Chris Bosh couldn’t have been more emphatic in shooting down an ESPN report that said he’d already told Raptors president and general manager that he wouldn’t re-sign in Toronto when he contract expires in 2010.
“No. No. No, I haven’t told him that,” Bosh said today after practice.
And just to add another layer of denial, he was asked whether his agent could have made the statement.
“No,” he said.
The apparently non-issue arose Sunday when ESPN entertainer Stephen A. Smith boldly stated that the 24-year-old Bosh had told team officials he was leaving in a season and a half, not even citing anonymous sources.
It brought a quick denial today from both Bosh and Colangelo.
“It was a surprise to me and I can’t be responsible for what other people say so …,” said Bosh, his voice trailing off in disgust. “I understand people are entitled to an opinion but making stuff up? We can’t do that.
“Let’s all be fair.”
It’s all part of the game for players to deny stuff like Stephen A. Smith’s report, so this was expected for Bosh.
Source: TheStar.com
Considering Stephen A Smith is like the new Peter Vescey, why is it this report is really hold that much weight?
*holding
Stephen A. always has acurate scoop. Colangelo and Bosh are backtracking now. Watch Bosh get traded to Dallas. He is from TX.
EFF! Breaking news Bynum out 12 wks w a tear! DAAAAAMN!
MCL tear. Could be back for p=offs
When has Stephen A. Smith been accurate about anything? I seem to recall a couple of seasons ago he was swearing up and down that Iverson was going to be traded from Philly to the Knicks. Still waiting for that to happen, and that was in his own backyard. Being loud and, developing sycophantic tendencies does not make you a good basketball reporter. Maybe if Stephen A. kisses Lebron’s ass enough Bron will let him park his car
I’m from Toronto, and I don’t even are what they say. Trade the douche bag.
Unrealted but I laughed when I saw this: Kevin Love shows his signature “rebounding and outlet passing”
[www.nba.com]
And yah….that sucks for lakers fans…Bynum needs to get himself some knee braces
Actually stephen A has been right alot of times. Its a sport, they can’t come right out and say it for the most part even if what stephen A says is tru cuz it lowers bosh’s trade value. And as for the knicks thing, even the knicks admited at first there was talks, doesn’t mean anything was DEf gonna happen.
Bron42.
I agree that there was noise about A.I. to NYC, but Smith presented it as fact. The guy makes stuff up, hopes that it sticks, and if it doesn’t “oh well it’s only sports, next topic” I could have made the exact same statement based on the idea that Bosh isn’t happy with the team’s record, and probably isn’t thrilled to be living in Canada with more prohibitive taxes and less media exposure, but I don’t have the nations ear. I’m not saying it didn’t happen; I’m simply saying that I would place more faith in another source. Chris Broussard said it, I would believe it.
Raptors are looking to move chris bosh to Atlanta Hawks for josh smith
No offense, I.G. and Bron, because I’m sure both of you have noticed when SAS has been right, but I’ve seen him be wrong soooo many times I don’t even listen. It’s kind of like the “trade rumors” on Dime haha.
Philly will take him for Elton Brand.
“ESPN Entertainer”, ahahahaha, not ESPN reporter…
Doc, I was thinking the same thing. He’s the only available player I’d trade Brand for.
@ GoEasy your a fool like SAS
@ GoEasy
I’m from Toronto and I’d appreciate it if you moved your dumb ass to Winnipeg………jackass
why are toronto fans giving grief to bosh?
didnt he just decline the rumours?