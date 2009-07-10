Chris Bosh’s False Promise Of 2010 Information

In an effort to beat Charlie Villanueva in what boils down to a Tweet-Off, Chris Bosh posted that he’d talk about his status in 2010 if 500 people logged in to his Live CBTV feed.
The number of viewers on that USTREAM feed skyrocketed immediately from like 190 to 650. And then here’s what he said about his future…
“Well I will say something… It’s kinda cool. It’s cool to be wanted or whatever… I get that as a part of my life every day now unless I stay at the crib… Look, I went to New York and everybody was really giving me, asking me about the Knicks. I will say it is cool – thank you for your support and everything. Everybody is trying to tell the future, everybody is trying to forecast – but you can’t predict the future.”
Bosh might as well have ended that little monologue with a resounding, “Got you suckaaz!!” Hopefully he’ll use the probable win in this Tweet-Off over Charlie V to make him do something stupid. People are writing in and suggesting different costumes and skits for Villanueva – like dressing him up as Madea, McLovin, and Sam Cassell.
Bosh, just bring your ass to Detroit and i’ll b one happy camper.
i don’t know… but i can kinda see CB in San Antonio, working alongside Timmy until it’s time to pass the reigns… & as a Spurs fan n not so much a CB fan, i wouldn’t mind that..
I like Bosh, I really do, but he needs a LeBron or D.Wade by his side to get a ring. He’s no Shaq, no Duncan, and really, not even a KG (I know KG isn’t really like Shaq or Duncan). If he goes to Houston, he faces a Dirk Nowitzki type reign there.
wow. what a little kid that needs some attention. How can anyone do that without being annoyed by it. So..him and his homies were bored so they decided to see how many losers they could get to subscribe. Not like gotcha, more like BOORRING.
word up Danny. This shit is lame
danny and mosduff mad cause they were 2 of the 650 losers that subscribe lol
Tx is home, Houston is where u want to be
Who is that guy in the webcam?? Bosh’s boyfriend?
Why is he wearing an apron? And get some artwork or something for your walls
Bosh, leave in 2010…please. The Raps will be better off without. We can use that money on a real player…
Uh, you’d think a multi-multimillionaire would have better things to do than bend over a computer trying to tweet people into joining twitter while wearing woman’s clothing with some skinny douche sitting in the background. And I hope that’s not Bosh’s house cause it looks like a student joint. I like the look of the Raps next year but maybe we’re better off without this clown . . . .
Why are so many people so high on CB34, not even sure that’s his number. Bosh have skills but does not have the size to impose his will. Just more moves than Charles Smith. He is like Melo, a star but not a super-star.
Everyone who said the raptors are better off w/o Bosh are a bunch of idiots, how could a team possibly be better off w/o a player who has lead the team the last four years in points and rebounds… made the USA team … and also started on the all star team.
Looks like the guy from the show True Blood on HBO Lafayette… haha
This is Charlie V. – yes, the real Villanueva. Can’t you guys see Chris Bosh is using you with misleading lies, just to be able to get you to follow him. Unlike CB4, I for a change will be honest with you. I will give you the inside access you don’t get on ESPN. Following me is not just a day in the park, it’s pure entertainment. But better yet, if I reach 50,000 followers first, Chris Bosh has to do the Shane Marcado dance. If you don’t know what that is… check out my YouTube clib on my page:
thank you and god bless, peace.
PS. And yes, the real Charlie is a monthly subscriber to Dime Magazine. I remember my rookie year we did a fashion feature at the Sean John store in NYC. Say hello to Pat for me guys. L8r
LMFAO @ MADEANUEVA!!!!
Oh shi-….
I am a close friend of Chris’ and he told me during dinner in downtown Toronto at Marche that he already knows that he will remain a Raptor. “Then why the suspense?” I asked “Why not just make Raptor fans breathe easy and sign the extension”….He likes the publicity, but not the way that you guys might think, he finds it funny how the media has all kinds of speculations about it, so he says he’ll just wait it out and re-sign at the end of the 09-10 season. Also, he loves the fact that Mr. Colangelo inked Hedo Turkoglu, not to mention Andrea Bargnani’s extension who by the way is one of CB4’s best friends on adn off the court and if the pacers don’t match the Raptors’ offer, he will be playing with an old Georgia Tech buddy by the name of Jarrett Jack. Moreover, we were talking about the addition of the #9 draft pick Demar Derozan whom Chris is very fond of and is looking forward to working with him in the summer. Lastly, the thing that made me so sure he would remain a Raptor is the fact that during the whole dinner with Chris he was saying how he would never sell his Toronto Condominium moreover the fact that he said “I love the fans man, its like being in a soccer arena with 200 000 people, except we’re playing basket ball and the 40 000 fans that show up sounds like a million people”. He loves the crowd more than anything and has never had any issues with Toronto and the managing staff. Anyways take it how you guys wanna take it, I don’t know if this confirms 100% that he’ll remain a Raptor but so far in my eyes it looks like he will.