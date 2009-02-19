Chris Mihm Traded To The Grizzlies

02.18.09 10 years ago 24 Comments
Chris Mihm

Looks like Andrew’s proposal to trade Lamar Odom, Chris Mihm, and DJ Mbenga to the Suns for Shaquille O’Neal can’t happen, after the Lakers just traded Mihm to the Grizzlies in exchange for a conditional 2nd round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

While Mihm is only averaging a paltry 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.8 minutes in 18 games this year, he was still an emergency backup big guy for a Los Angeles team without Andrew Bynum for the forseeable future. If you ask me, this means a) Jerry West is still on the Lakers’ payroll, and b) more trades are on the horizon…

What are you thoughts on this deal?

Source: CBS2

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP