Chris Mihm Traded To The Grizzlies

Looks like Andrew’s proposal to trade Lamar Odom, Chris Mihm, and DJ Mbenga to the Suns for Shaquille O’Neal can’t happen, after the Lakers just traded Mihm to the Grizzlies in exchange for a conditional 2nd round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
While Mihm is only averaging a paltry 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.8 minutes in 18 games this year, he was still an emergency backup big guy for a Los Angeles team without Andrew Bynum for the forseeable future. If you ask me, this means a) Jerry West is still on the Lakers’ payroll, and b) more trades are on the horizon…
What are you thoughts on this deal?
Source: CBS2
trades tradeees traaaaaaaaaaades man im curious to see what s happenin next!
Rofl
damn. memphis has recently seen kwame, darko, now mihm. that’s just mean.
Mihm’s contract comes off the books after this season right? How much was he making?
I would guess it means nothing is going to happen with the Lakers at the deadline because Mihm’s 2.5M expiring deal would surely have been useful in any larger deal. I think it saves LA 3.5M in overall cash given the luxury tax effect.
Mihm is a stiff…but he’s a stiff with a fresh set of fouls in the playoffs if/when the Lakers run into PHX, or SA. It’s perplexing that they would get rid of a big man when the front court is a lil bit thin already. Maybe Bynum is progessing very good. Or maybe there is another trade coming. But I wouldn’t know where it could be coming from.
More trades must be on the horizon, this leaves Gasol as the Lakers only viable big man. Is there something with Shaq in the works? lol
Bynum is supposed to be out another 6-10 weeks. I agree this is not a good move by the Lakers unless they have another extra big to throw around.
Are they going to play Mbenga now? Or they just figure Powell can be the other big.
I went to the Lakers game last night, and Chris Mihm might be the worst player in the L.
good ol mihm… a lottery draft pick…. the next Eric Montross…. oh wait… he did become the next Eric Montross lolz jaajajajajajaja
The Grizzlies have Kwame, Darko, and Mihm all on the same team
lol
have they called up Yaroslav Korolev, to see if he’s intrested in playing for them
BREAKING
Thunder rescind Chandler trade due to issues identified in physical
This is baaad news for the hornets if chandler is seriously injured and still owed a lot of cash
Yawn…
Nice Post by Aaron Phillips.
Check Out the following Link:
[www.oddsbreakers.com]
Odds Breakers is the ultimate social networking site for handicappers and sports betters to buy and sell sports picks.
I heard the Tyson Chandler trade is off because of his turf toe? Is it true?
The Ty chandler trade didnt go through- Homey didnt pass the physical.
whoa! chandler trade is rescinded….
[sports.espn.go.com]
also, t-mac for baron? why? rockets are all slow down half court shit?
[www.sportingnews.com]
any idea why OKC didnt want Tyson?
He didnt clear the physical it seems.
YES! Blockbuster trade!
What now? If he didn’t pass OKC’s physical, would anyone else be interested…or could another team still take him with the bum ankle? Is there any chance he still gets moved? And what does OKC do? Any word about Smith, Wilcox, or Watson on the move?
A delayed compensation for the Pau trade last year…? LOL
I think it’s kinda funny Mihm was essentially traded for a 15-year old to be named at a later date.