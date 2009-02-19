Chris Mihm Traded To The Grizzlies

Looks like Andrew’s proposal to trade Lamar Odom, Chris Mihm, and DJ Mbenga to the Suns for Shaquille O’Neal can’t happen, after the Lakers just traded Mihm to the Grizzlies in exchange for a conditional 2nd round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

While Mihm is only averaging a paltry 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.8 minutes in 18 games this year, he was still an emergency backup big guy for a Los Angeles team without Andrew Bynum for the forseeable future. If you ask me, this means a) Jerry West is still on the Lakers’ payroll, and b) more trades are on the horizon…

What are you thoughts on this deal?

Source: CBS2