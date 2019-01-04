Getty Image

After an abysmal start to the season that had us questioning whether they would even make the playoffs next spring, the Houston Rockets have been on a rampage lately. They’ve won six in a row and nine of their last 10, which has coincided with James Harden’s spectacular tear of five straight games with at least 40 points.

That culminated with a huge win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, fittingly with Harden knocking down the game-winning three with one second remaining in overtime to vault Houston into the No. 4 spot in the West, just 3.5 games out of first place.

And it wasn’t without its fanfare. On the previous possession, the referees missed an out of bounds call on Kevin Durant that led to a Steph Curry three that put the Warriors up two. To say that missed call was egregious would be the understatement of the season. See for yourself.