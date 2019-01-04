Chris Paul And Daryl Morey Made ‘Bird Box Challenge’ Jokes About The Refs

01.04.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

After an abysmal start to the season that had us questioning whether they would even make the playoffs next spring, the Houston Rockets have been on a rampage lately. They’ve won six in a row and nine of their last 10, which has coincided with James Harden’s spectacular tear of five straight games with at least 40 points.

That culminated with a huge win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, fittingly with Harden knocking down the game-winning three with one second remaining in overtime to vault Houston into the No. 4 spot in the West, just 3.5 games out of first place.

And it wasn’t without its fanfare. On the previous possession, the referees missed an out of bounds call on Kevin Durant that led to a Steph Curry three that put the Warriors up two. To say that missed call was egregious would be the understatement of the season. See for yourself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDaryl MoreyHouston Rockets

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 2 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP