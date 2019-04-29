Getty Image

A highly entertaining finish to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals matchup between the Warriors and Rockets has been marred by controversy over the officiating, namely with regards to a lack of calls Houston believes it should have gotten on three-pointers during the game.

The league’s Last 2 Minute report backed up the officials’ no call on James Harden’s game-tying three-point attempt, when he made contact low with Draymond Green, but it was determined he swung his legs into Green to create it. That was far from the only example during the game, as there were some in the first half that the Rockets have legitimate reason to complain, but it was the highest profile given the moment.

Later in that wild final sequence, Chris Paul ran into Klay Thompson after grabbing the offensive board and felt he deserved a call, going after the official and ultimately making contact, earning a second technical and an ejection.