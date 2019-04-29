The Rockets Reportedly Sent The NBA ‘Data-Driven’ Evidence The Warriors Get Favorable Officiating

04.29.19

The Houston Rockets have a problem. While they’re down in their Western Conference Semifinal series to the Golden State Warriors following a 104-100 defeat on Sunday afternoon, Houston’s larger concern is with how the series is officiated. This was evident throughout the game, and after it ended, Rockets star James Harden called out the referees.

Now, it’s very easy to read and hear about the officiating after the game and say it’s sour grapes from a team that is down 1-0. But as we learned after the game, Houston’s frustrations weren’t a one-time thing. Sam Amick of The Athletic brought word that the Rockets, which are known for embracing numbers in ways no other NBA franchise does, presented a case to the NBA that the Warriors get a favorable whistle when the two sides meet up.

Following the conclusion of last year’s Western Conference Finals, which piqued the Rockets’ skepticism in how games against the champions were called, the team made it a point to get the full officiating reports from the league for every game in the series. The team dug into the reports, and the Rockets came out with the belief that something was awry.

