Getty Image

Nobody really enjoys flopping or embellishing contact, but the dirty secret of the NBA is that everybody does it. Your favorite team, your favorite player, that one team you despise? They all do it. Of course, nobody is as blatant about it being a part of their game plan as the Rockets.

Houston’s offense is as well known for it’s gaming the system to try and get to the line as much as possible as it is for anything else. They want efficient shots and free throws are one of the three most efficient shots in basketball, along with threes and layups. It makes sense, and the reason they’re best known for that is their star and reigning MVP is better at getting to the line than anyone else.

So when the Rockets lost to the Warriors in Game 1 104-100 on Sunday, it was hard for many fans to feel sorry for them as something odd happened. Those calls that Houston usually gets weren’t going the Rockets way. To be specific. The Rockets were seeing number of landing calls on three-pointers not go in their direction. When the Warriors went to contest James Harden on 3-pointers it was not uncommon to see players close out hard and then not giving him the proper space to land. He was frequently contacted low on the shot.