Chris Paul meets Darren Collison in teacher vs. student matchup

On the “teacher vs. pupil” drama scale, Chris Paul vs. Darren Collison lacked a lot in terms of experience and compelling back story. For one, the professor in this story is only 25, and the “rivals” only spent a year together, during which CP3 was injured a lot. And for now it seems everybody came out a winner when Collison was dealt in the offseason. So in other words, it wasn’t quite Carlito vs. Benny Blanco From The Bronx; more like two guys who just happened to have been on the same team together once … CP3 finished with 12 points, 8 assists and 2 steals in last night’s Hornets/Pacers game, while Collison put up 16 points, 4 boards and 5 dimes and his team got the win. You could tell it did mean something to Collison, though, as he was trying to deliver the dagger and diving for loose balls even in the final seconds of the fourth quarter … Collison also had 7 turnovers. Can we just pencil it in right now that Collison is going to lead the NBA in giving the rock away? As smart as he is on the court, Collison was a high-turnover guy in New Orleans when he filled in for CP, and now getting a starting job full-time, he’s going to give the other team lots of chances to beat the Pacers … Kevin Love posted 21 points and 10 boards in Minnesota’s win over Detroit; and Rajon Rondo had 21 points (12-15 FT) and Nate Robinson added 23 points off the bench as Boston beat Toronto. We’re guessing the Raps are going to have some problems defending point guards. John Bagley could have slipped on a Celtics uni last night and gave Toronto a good 17, 18 points … Funny how Jason Kidd can produce a 0-point, 8-assist, 3-steal stat line and people hold it up as proof that J-Kidd can still control a game literally without scoring — but then Rondo might have a similar stat line (thought Rondo never goes scoreless) and all you hear about is how he can’t shoot. Those were Kidd’s numbers in last night’s overtime win at Chicago … With two seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Dallas left Derrick Rose (23 pts) wide-open, so he forced OT with a three-pointer. But in the extra frame, none other than Dominique Jones and Ian Mahinmi hit the crucial buckets to help Dallas pull out the W … It was craziness as usual as D-1 teams all over the country had their Midnight Madness tip-offs. ESPN had crews at Duke, Kentucky, St. John’s, Kansas State, Gonzaga, Memphis and UConn … That was messed up for the network to send Kara Lawson, who put in her college work at Tennessee, to cover the UConn women’s Midnight Madness. Lawson kept it professional, though. She could have done like Troy Aikman when FOX puts him on an Eagles game and spent the whole time hating and making back-handed remarks … We’re out like T-Dot’s D …