Chris Paul meets Darren Collison in teacher vs. student matchup

On the “teacher vs. pupil” drama scale, Chris Paul vs. Darren Collison lacked a lot in terms of experience and compelling back story. For one, the professor in this story is only 25, and the “rivals” only spent a year together, during which CP3 was injured a lot. And for now it seems everybody came out a winner when Collison was dealt in the offseason. So in other words, it wasn’t quite Carlito vs. Benny Blanco From The Bronx; more like two guys who just happened to have been on the same team together once … CP3 finished with 12 points, 8 assists and 2 steals in last night’s Hornets/Pacers game, while Collison put up 16 points, 4 boards and 5 dimes and his team got the win. You could tell it did mean something to Collison, though, as he was trying to deliver the dagger and diving for loose balls even in the final seconds of the fourth quarter … Collison also had 7 turnovers. Can we just pencil it in right now that Collison is going to lead the NBA in giving the rock away? As smart as he is on the court, Collison was a high-turnover guy in New Orleans when he filled in for CP, and now getting a starting job full-time, he’s going to give the other team lots of chances to beat the Pacers … Kevin Love posted 21 points and 10 boards in Minnesota’s win over Detroit; and Rajon Rondo had 21 points (12-15 FT) and Nate Robinson added 23 points off the bench as Boston beat Toronto. We’re guessing the Raps are going to have some problems defending point guards. John Bagley could have slipped on a Celtics uni last night and gave Toronto a good 17, 18 points … Funny how Jason Kidd can produce a 0-point, 8-assist, 3-steal stat line and people hold it up as proof that J-Kidd can still control a game literally without scoring — but then Rondo might have a similar stat line (thought Rondo never goes scoreless) and all you hear about is how he can’t shoot. Those were Kidd’s numbers in last night’s overtime win at Chicago … With two seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Dallas left Derrick Rose (23 pts) wide-open, so he forced OT with a three-pointer. But in the extra frame, none other than Dominique Jones and Ian Mahinmi hit the crucial buckets to help Dallas pull out the W … It was craziness as usual as D-1 teams all over the country had their Midnight Madness tip-offs. ESPN had crews at Duke, Kentucky, St. John’s, Kansas State, Gonzaga, Memphis and UConn … That was messed up for the network to send Kara Lawson, who put in her college work at Tennessee, to cover the UConn women’s Midnight Madness. Lawson kept it professional, though. She could have done like Troy Aikman when FOX puts him on an Eagles game and spent the whole time hating and making back-handed remarks … We’re out like T-Dot’s D …
The Hornets set themselves up to potentially be in a world of shit if Chris Paul leaves or gets injured again. It’s true that Darren still has room to grow as evidenced by his tendency to turnover the ball but he’s solid to say the least. The Hornets mortgaged themselves like the Cavs did with LeBron and they’d better hope that he stays.
Central Division has D. Rose, B. Jennings, R. Stucky and W. Bynum, and now my man D. Collinson, even Mo Williams with free reign to fire off could be a problem. Rose will be battle tested to the core when playoff time rolls around. Throw in Wade, Harris, Rondo, Nelson, possibly Holiday, Felton, and of course Wall/Arenas/Hinrich and the east will have nightly battles at pg that could seperate the men from the boys.
The Hornets totally played themselves with the Collison trade. Theres NO WAY Chris is a member of the Hornets past 2012. What do u have then J Pargo and Okafor!????
There’s definitely a way. They just have to win. Your opinion lacks merit because first of all, they don’t have Pargo anymore, and the fact that you consider Okafor the 2nd best player on that team is just dead wrong.
True, they’d be in trouble if CP is injured, but are you really surprised that they’re committing to Chris Paul (a franchise player) instead of replacing him with a young guy who had a good rookie season? I’m not saying Collison will be bad, but his true value won’t be evident for at least his first few years.
most pg’s are boys have you seen how tall they are.. haha. sorry tall people can’t pick on shorter ones that’s insulting. The other way around is cool.
And I know no one gives a crap about it but I think bringing johny flyn back to minnesota is gonna be a bad move. they’re a big tough team right now who are gonna be trouble with their height alone for some teams and while bassy is the same size he’s playing a lot tougher than flyn can. Plus it’s the triangle you need good wing players who can score the ball and read plays and big guys who can do the same. All you need is pg’s to bring the ball up and break someone down from time to time. lil john is gonna be a ball hog. In two years minnesota is gonna be trouble.
Derrick Rose’s alley-oop jam:
[www.youtube.com]
and, of course, the Dunk of the Night (DeMar Derozan over Glen Davis):
[www.youtube.com]
@ab40
Don’t sweat it. Knowing Khan, he’ll just draft and trade all his players for PGs until he gets the right guy :P
When was the last time you saw Carlito’s Way? Leguizamo wasn’t Pachino’s pupil at any point. Carlito didnt give a crap about him so not too much drama there either. Not really feeling the analogy.
Also, I am guessing that Raps are going to have some problems guarding most positions.
I recall the drama in Carlito’s Way coming from Benny wanting Carlito to take him under his wing (or at least recognize that he was an up-and-coming big shot) and Carlito always blowing him off. Finally Benny got so pissed at the slights that he decided to make his name by being the guy who took out Carlito. Maybe similar to the Favre/Rodgers relationship in Green Bay.
WOW! @ rondos 12-15 FT!!!
Yo good ass point on the JKidd/Rondo comment… That’s some true shit.
hmm DIME continues the Toronto hate.. I am wondering if you guys actually watch any of the games at all…
you never actually comment on a player in Toronto, you just rip on the city and team as a whole…
Keep up the great analysis and coverage… jerks..
@Khalvin
I watched the game, Rondo completely and utterly shat on any of your PG’s you put on him, you guys only came back because Doc refused to pout his starters back in and Toronot caught fire. In the regular season that game would have been a 20 piecing.
Bargniani is looking soft, not liking this he needs to go out and show everyone he can carry a team. I’m loving Klieza though, gonna lead your team in scoring. Barbosa is a born jacker :P
WHERE IS CONTROL
I saw Rondo hit 12-15 from the free throw line. I don’t care if its preseason or not that was a beautiful sight. Shit he even his a fall away mid range. If he ca keep this up…
I agree with Khalvin. You do realize that they were down by 30 and actually had a chance to win the game before Banks took a whack 3! And you can argue that, that was in garbage time, but still, Toronto’s “scrubs” put up 20+ points in the fourth while Nate went on his own shooting spree. Come on Dime!
@Stunnaboy2K11
It’s not like T.O. had their starters in either man. Obviously Boston’s way better than the Raptors! But respect the comeback. It was bench vs. bench and T.O. made a nice comeback, just falling short of a W. And trust me, I bleed green and white!
CP3 sat out the entire 4th and I see Collison is still turning the ball over like a mad man.
@youright, yeah the Hornets might be in trouble if CP3 gets injured but it’s not like Collison was leading the Hornets to many wins either. 14-23 in 37 starts.
Um correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t it T.o bench vs Boston reserves. Nate, Mario West, Wafer, Harangdy and Erden. Yeah, you better make a run against that lineup.
Though I am loving Weems now, seems to have improved his J.
@Stunnaboy2K11 & @MR
Even you guys give me more information than this Dime piece did…
Shame I have to comment to get some real smack on Toronto games. It’s not like they don’t have any Raptor fans (used loosely) reading the site.
I am just asking for them to stop being lazy and writing smack that gives no damn information that a 10yr old can write.
Ya follow me?
@ Stunnaboy2K11 & Khalvin
Yeah, y’all are both right. lol
I’m done with pre-season y’all! Let’s get to the real ball! Could be a crazy regular season man!
I am REALLY looking forward to next year, I dunno something is telling me its going to be a big year in the NBA.
or maybe Carlito vs Pachanga……
@youwrong……its called sarcasm son, im fully aware of the other so-called talents on this team. My point with Collison, the Hornets rid themselves of their insurance plan for that position. Collison has more room to grow of course but a talented pupil of Paul is a hell of an asset
The Hornets did pick up Pargo just last month on the 24th. So “youright” in that i cant find him on their roster
Yeah they released Pargo.
hornets will be the new raptors once cp3 leaves … he’ll bail around the same time Melo does … where to? i can’t say for sure.
