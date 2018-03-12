Turner Sports

The 2018 NCAA Tournament is upon us, as Selection Sunday brought us the full 68-team bracket. While you’re busy trying to fill out your brackets and determine what teams are on upset alert and what Cinderellas can make a deep run, the Turner Sports and CBS broadcasting crews are spending the next few days learning everything they can about the eight teams they’ll be calling this weekend.

The first weekend of March Madness is one of the great weekends in the entire sports calendar, as from 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday through Sunday night there is a veritable all-you-can-watch buffet of basketball. Every game will be broadcast across the CBS and Turner family of networks, with CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV splitting up the first weekend action (you can find the full schedule of games, with tip times, channel and commentators here).

Chris Webber will be joining Brian Anderson in the booth — with Lisa Byington on sidelines — in Boise, Idaho this week for the opening rounds of the tournament. We spoke with Webber last week, prior to Selection Sunday, about his process of getting ready for the NCAA Tournament, the craziness that is the first week for a broadcaster, the quality of college hoops today, the broken youth basketball system in America, filling many roles at Turner, and lessons learned from the great Ernie Johnson about the business.