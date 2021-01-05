Chris Webber Will Produce A New TV Series About The Fab Five

Chris Webber’s resume as a basketball star is one any young player would be envious of. During his 15-year NBA career, Webber stacked up the accolades, winning Rookie of the Year in 1994, making five All-Star teams, and receiving several All-NBA selections as one of the best big men of his era.

During the early to mid-2000s, he led a Sacramento Kings team that was one of the most exciting squads in the league in that period and was one of the few teams that pushed the Shaq-Kobe Lakers to the brink. But even before all that, Webber had already cemented his status during his Michigan days as part of the Fab Five.

Now, Webber is reportedly planning to produce a new television series that will chronicle his time at Michigan alongside teammates Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, and Jimmy King.

Via Orion Sang of The Detroit Free Press:

“What I think is different about it is I’ve never spoken about my time with the Fab Five,” Webber told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes that not many people know about, and it’s about so many things. Hopefully I’ll be able to express those things, whether it’s about Detroit or the work ethic of the city and the factories — all those things that made us.”

Webber did not participate in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary The Fab Five, in part because he was required to stay away from the school following the infamous scandal that involved players allegedly accepting money from boosters. Howard, now in his second season as head coach of the Wolverines, will reportedly act as a consultant on the series.

(The Detroit Free Press)