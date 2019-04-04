C.J. McCollum Says He’s ‘Progressing Well’ In Rehab And Has Started Playing 3-On-3

04.03.19



The Blazers are currently holding on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoff race, two games ahead of the Jazz and just a half-game behind the Rockets in third.

Portland is looking to lock in homecourt advantage in the first round, but more importantly for their chances in gaining redemption for last year’s sweep at the hands of the Pelicans, they’re hoping star guard C.J. McCollum can return from his knee injury in time for the postseason. McCollum went down on March 16 against the Spurs with a knee injury that, luckily, wasn’t as severe as it originally looked.

The Blazers have done well without him, but they’ll certainly want to be at full strength when the playoffs arrive in just over a week. Whether McCollum will be back or not remains to be seen, but on the broadcast for Wednesday night’s game against the Grizzlies, McCollum offered a status update on his rehab and is encouraged by his progress.

