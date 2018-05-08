Getty Image

Through 10 games of these NBA Playoffs, the talking point about the Cleveland Cavaliers has been about LeBron James once again carrying his supporting cast through the postseason. James has averaged a ridiculous 34.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game through Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, while only Kevin Love (13.9) and Kyle Korver (10.0) are also averaging double-digit points per game.

James has always led the way for the Cavs, but without a Kyrie Irving next to him (or, up until recently a functional Kevin Love) to share the offensive load, it’s been much more obvious how much work is required of him with this roster around him. The non-LeBron Cavs have become such a punchline that they were the target of a pretty hilarious SNL sketch over the weekend starring Donald Glover and others pretending to be James’ supporting cast and thanking LeBron for doing it all for the Cavs.