The Cavs Will Likely Make A Starting Lineup Change For Game 2 In Boston

05.14.18

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. It was a game that didn’t spark any real memorable moments, possibly because Boston’s defense essentially smothered the Cavaliers and forced them into bad shots and playing from behind all game.

It didn’t help that Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue insisted on playing his worst rotation in a crucial moment of the game, leaving little for a resting LeBron James to return to in the fourth quarter. But Game 1 is Game 1, and as James says it is a series, not March Madness. That means a chance to switch things up, which it appears the Cavaliers will do it Game 2.

Lue spoke to reporters on Monday after the blowout Game 1 loss and said changes would likely be coming to the starting lineup when the series picks back up on Tuesday night.

